Atos International: Atos Accelerates Banco Mercantil's Cloud Journey

Atos Accelerates Banco Mercantil's Cloud Journey

The partnership resulted in the migration of more than 750 virtual machines to Google Cloud in 12 months.

São Paulo, Brazil, and Paris, France, January 15, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, was chosen by Banco Mercantil to support its cloud adoption journey through the Google Cloud. The agreement, a five-year term between the bank and Google Cloud, involves an investment of millions of Brazilian reais to migrate all of the bank's data center servers to the cloud. The project was divided into phases according to the appropriate strategy for each type of workload, aiming to modernize the bank's operations and optimize its entire technological infrastructure.

Banco Mercantil, a financial institution focused on the 50+ demographic, aims for faster application migration and implementation, as well as centralized data security, providing a more efficient and innovative experience for all areas of the institution and its customers throughout Brazil. Currently, its portfolio includes over 8.7 million customers, primarily serving the population aged 50 and over.

As one of the most established financial institutions in the country, Banco Mercantil took an important step towards digital transformation and efficiency gains by partnering with Atos for the implementation of the first phase of its cloud migration, from planning the migration strategy and governance to execution, relying on several cloud specialists dedicated specifically to the project.

After twelve months of execution, the first stage was completed in December 2024 and relied on Atos' expertise to successfully migrate over 750 machines from Banco Mercantil's data center, based on the on-premises VMware environment, to Google Cloud using Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE) technology, currently considered as a major market differentiator.

The transformation was carried out in several waves, with Atos working on all fronts and creating a robust migration plan to ensure the scalability and security necessary allowing Banco Mercantil to establish itself as an institution with a modern and agile IT infrastructure.

"Since our first contact with the bank, the intention has been to align strategy and planning to the point that the institution itself was able to raise its digital maturity throughout the project and, with that, was gaining even more autonomy in this new cloud technology platform" reports Fabio Beato, Director of Cloud Computing at Atos for South America.

Banco Mercantil is now preparing for the final phases of the project, which involve the migration of 400 to 500 more machines from data centers. These steps are expected to be more complex and should happen in the long term, benefiting from the scalable infrastructure of Google Cloud and the continuous support of Atos, which plays a key role in the customer's gradual evolution process in the cloud environment.

"With the first step successfully completed, we reflect on the commitment of both Atos and Banco Mercantil to ensuring a secure and efficient transition, driving digital transformation even more strategically in order to allow a unique experience for the bank's customers and employees" concludes Fabio Beato.

"The collaboration with Atos reinforces our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and ensures that our transition to the cloud is secure, scalable, and aligned with market best practices. This partnership underscores our vision for the future, prioritizing value delivery to our clients, partners, and employees" highlights Ramon Oliveira, IT superintendent of Banco Mercantil.

