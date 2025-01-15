Blazing a Trail: FloQast Wins BIG Innovation Award for Financial Services Category

FloQast Accounting Transformation Platform recognized for addressing critical industry challenges

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, announced today it has been recognized as a winner in the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This honor highlights the company's Accounting Transformation Platform, which continues to drive transformative impact in the accounting and finance industry.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects FloQast's unwavering commitment to addressing the accounting profession's most pressing challenges," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "By empowering teams with AI-driven tools that enhance their strategic value, we're not just reshaping how accountants work - we're helping secure the future of the accounting profession during a critical period of industry transition."

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to spotlight FloQast as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact globally."

The FloQast Accounting Transformation Platform is driving change within the accounting profession by addressing the growing talent gap with innovative, AI-powered solutions. With a projected CPA labor deficit of 160,000 by 2025 and a shrinking talent pipeline due to high barriers to entry and workload perceptions, the Accounting Transformation Platform empowers accounting teams under pressure to do more with less.

With the FloQast Accounting Transformation Platform, accountants can optimize and automate their workflows, ensuring compliance and enhancing their role as strategic drivers within their organizations. By seamlessly integrating AI, FloQast enables teams to reduce compliance burdens, maintain audit readiness, and unlock actionable insights, helping organizations achieve transformation without disruption.

The 2025 BIG Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results, and overall impact in their selections.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/big-innovation-awards.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.