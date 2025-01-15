AI-Powered Solutions to Combat Retail Challenges and Enhance In-Store Experiences

x-hoppers, an industry leader in AI-powered retail communication, proudly announced the successful conclusion of its presence at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from January 12-14. This year's showcase emphasized x-hoppers' transformative role in addressing retail challenges, from combating shrinkage to empowering frontline teams and enhancing customer experiences.

At the 2025 annual show, x-hoppers presented its innovative platform, capturing the interest of global retail leaders. Demonstrations unveiled how its solutions reduce losses, enhance team collaboration and transform in-store experiences. Features like AI-driven theft detection through AIVA (AI Video Alerts) and real-time communication tools demonstrated x-hoppers' commitment to revolutionizing retail operations.

View our NRF 2025 highlights and photos here.

"Retailers have a lot on their plates, from tackling theft to creating great experiences for shoppers and staff," said Ian Rowan, CEO, x-hoppers. "With x-hoppers, we're helping stores run smarter, stay safer and keep customers coming back. At NRF 2025, we showed how technology can solve real problems while keeping people at the heart of every solution."

Key Highlights from NRF 2025:

AIVA Technology in Action : Live demonstrations showcased how AIVA's advanced AI seamlessly integrates with CCTV systems to identify theft behaviors and customer assistance opportunities. Attendees witnessed how real-time alerts enable staff to act swiftly, contributing to a remarkable 60% reduction in shrinkage and fostering a safer, more secure shopping environment.

: Live demonstrations showcased how AIVA's advanced AI seamlessly integrates with CCTV systems to identify theft behaviors and customer assistance opportunities. Attendees witnessed how real-time alerts enable staff to act swiftly, contributing to a remarkable 60% reduction in shrinkage and fostering a safer, more secure shopping environment. Empowering Teams : Hands-free wireless headsets paired with smart call points demonstrated how real-time communication can optimize task efficiency and boost team confidence.

: Hands-free wireless headsets paired with smart call points demonstrated how real-time communication can optimize task efficiency and boost team confidence. Analytics: Live sessions highlighted x-hoppers' analytics capabilities, offering insights into frequently asked questions, knowledge gaps and theft hotspots. The platform provides actionable data for smarter management decisions, including store and agent-level reporting.

Live sessions highlighted x-hoppers' analytics capabilities, offering insights into frequently asked questions, knowledge gaps and theft hotspots. The platform provides actionable data for smarter management decisions, including store and agent-level reporting. Streamlined Onboarding and Training: Attendees saw how x-hoppers accelerates staff onboarding with microlearning modules, knowledge-on-demand features and real-time performance insights, making it especially effective for new and lone workers.

Attendees saw how x-hoppers accelerates staff onboarding with microlearning modules, knowledge-on-demand features and real-time performance insights, making it especially effective for new and lone workers. AI Voice Bots: x-hoppers introduced AI voice bots that handle common customer queries and task requests, enabling associates to focus on high-value interactions.

Despite the rise of e-commerce, physical stores remain central to retail, accounting for 85% of U.S. sales (Capital One Shopping, 2024). Consumers increasingly value immersive, technology-driven experiences that blend efficiency with human connection. x-hoppers helps retailers meet these expectations by creating smarter, more responsive in-store environments that foster loyalty and operational excellence.

"Since adopting x-hoppers, our team feels more supported and shrinkage has dropped significantly," said Fiona Malone, Store Director at Tenby Stores in the U.K. "It has transformed our approach to operations and customer care, making both staff and customers more confident."

x-hoppers continues its journey as a pioneer in retail technology, setting new benchmarks for operational excellence. Following its successful participation at NRF, the company looks forward to expanding its footprint across North America and Europe in 2025 and beyond.

For more information about x-hoppers' solutions, visit www.x-hoppers.com or connect with us at upcoming global retail events.

About x-hoppers

x-hoppers is a comprehensive retail communication solution designed to enhance customer experiences and streamline in-store operations. Launched in the U.K., U.S., and France in 2024, x-hoppers is set to expand across Europe in 2025, bringing its innovative solutions to even more retailers. Powered by Wildix, a leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) with 20 years of industry expertise, x-hoppers integrates wireless headsets, AI-driven features and gesture recognition technology within a unified platform. With over 250 integrations, x-hoppers enables store teams to collaborate seamlessly, detect and prevent theft and deliver personalized service that builds loyalty and improves efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115055188/en/

Contacts:

Deliah Mathieu

Communication Specialist

+1 949-241-0260

deliah.mathieu@wildix.com