Partners Capital, a global investment firm with over $60B in AUM, today announces the opening of its newest office in Dallas, Texas. This is the firm's fourth office in the US and eighth globally, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to local endowments, foundations, family offices and private clients. The Texas office will be led by Olivia Newell, Head of Texas, alongside Partners Capital's Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Paul Dimitruk.

The Texas office reflects the firm's response to increasing demand from regional private and institutional investors seeking broad-ranging investment and Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) solutions. Partners Capital manages more than $30B in assets for US clients, including educational endowments, prestigious foundations, family offices and private clients, offering customised investment solutions spanning diverse asset classes.

Texas is an important strategic focus for Partners Capital, boasting the eighth-largest economy in the world, valued at over $2.6T. The largest cities in Texas Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin rank among the fastest-growing urban economies in the Western Hemisphere and have become prominent hubs for the energy, healthcare, life sciences, aerospace, and investment sectors.

"We are delighted to be opening an office in Dallas and deepening our relationships with our Texas-based clients and investment partners," said Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital. "Texas is a dynamic and thriving market and an important pillar of our US and global strategy. Our team has been building our presence in Texas, recognising the growing demand for highly tailored portfolio solutions and access to what we see as the highest quality managers across each asset class. This expansion is an exciting milestone as we continue to bring our world-class solutions to investors in new markets."

Olivia Newell joined Partners Capital in 2019 as a member of the firm's investment team and works closely with several of the firm's largest institutional and high-net-worth clients. Paul Dimitruk co-founded Partners Capital in 2001 and oversees several of the firm's largest client relationships. Together, Olivia and Paul will lead the firm's OCIO business in Texas, supported by the firm's global platform and 256-strong investment and client relations team.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a leading global investment firm acting for distinguished endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe. With $60B+ in assets under management, the firm acts as an investment partner to its clients by constructing and managing customised investment portfolios that tap into its deep network of manager relationships across all major asset classes. The firm employs more than 380 people across its eight offices located in Boston, New York, Dallas, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong.

