Gramercy Funds Management LLC ("Gramercy"), a $6 billion global emerging markets alternatives investment manager, is pleased to announce that Sara Schaefer Muñoz has joined the firm in the newly created role of Managing Director, Head of Content and Communications. Ms. Muñoz will be based in Gramercy's Greenwich office and will work closely with Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Robert Koenigsberger, Chair, Mohamed A. El-Erian and President, Tom Humphrey, as well as across the firm's investing groups, to develop content and enhance communications with key stakeholders.

Mr. Koenigsberger stated: "We are excited to announce that Sara has joined Gramercy. She has extensive experience as an accomplished journalist and industry leader, and we are confident that she will contribute greatly to our communications efforts globally."

Ms. Muñoz brings more than 20 years of experience in international financial journalism and editorial leadership to Gramercy's team. She joins Gramercy following a career at The Wall Street Journal, where she most recently served as Deputy Global Coverage Chief in New York. In that role, she coordinated a worldwide team to deliver coverage of critical political and economic developments. Prior to that, she worked as a Finance Editor, directing news on asset management firms, debt markets and insurance. Ms. Muñoz also spent many years overseas, writing on business, trade, investment and politics from WSJ bureaus in London, Canada and Latin America.

"Gramercy has a truly unique approach to investing in emerging markets, and I'm excited to support the firm's strategy," said Ms. Muñoz. "I look forward to further raising the firm's profile and showcasing the expertise and capabilities of its leadership team."

Ms. Muñoz holds a Master's Degree in International Affairs and a Master's Degree in Journalism, both from Columbia University.

About Gramercy Funds Management

Gramercy is a global emerging markets alternatives investment manager with offices in Greenwich, West Palm Beach, London, Buenos Aires, Miami and Mexico City, and dedicated lending platforms in Mexico, Turkey, Peru, Pan-Africa, Brazil, and Colombia. The $6 billion firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with a better approach to emerging markets, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes, including multi-asset, private credit, public credit, and special situations. Gramercy's mission is to positively impact the well-being of our clients, portfolio investments and team members. Gramercy is a Registered Investment Adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and a Supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Gramercy Ltd, an affiliate, is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). www.gramercy.com

