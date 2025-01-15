In Addition, New Offerings for U.S. Customers Deepen Support for Learners Across Critical Skilling Needs

Guild, a comprehensive education and skilling solution for building talent, announced today the global expansion of its industry-leading talent solution, providing Chipotle Mexican Grill and other employer partners with a benefit solution designed to equitably attract, retain, and engage international talent. It also announced additions to its offering for U.S. customers, like courses taught in Spanish, advanced manufacturing offerings, and more.

Scaling Guild's Global Impact

The program's initial launch will expand Guild's offerings, which were previously focused on supporting the American workforce, to Canada, Mexico, India, and the United Kingdom. Guild will continue to add new countries on a rolling basis as the program evolves.

"With over one billion people needing to reskill by 2030 and nearly half of workers' skills projected to face disruption in the next five years, the need for equitable access to high-quality learning opportunities has never been more urgent," said Rohan Chandran, Chief Product Technology Officer at Guild. "Historically, the complexity of offering education benefits to international employees in a way that is relevant for the local learning environment, culturally appropriate, and stays compliant with fast-changing regional laws-has been a significant obstacle. Guild's global expansion eliminates these barriers, empowering employers to seamlessly design education and skilling programs that support their entire employee base, regardless of location, and drive meaningful workforce transformation at a global scale."

Guild's employer partners now have access to a unified, easy-to-administer educational benefit that seamlessly supports their workforce, domestically and internationally. The product provides insight into the global impact of skilling efforts as they embark on critical workforce transformation efforts, allowing them to make data-driven decisions across geographies and take action when employees have acquired skills that are in demand for the business.

Chipotle, a long-time Guild customer, is among the first to leverage the global education and skilling solution, having seen the impact of Guild's programs on its workforce in the U.S. At Chipotle, employees participating in a Guild program are six times as likely to advance into manager positions, demonstrating the opportunities for continued career growth at the restaurant chain.

"Guided by our core values, Chipotle made a bold investment in our people when we partnered with Guild to provide our employees with unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth," said Daniel Banks, Director of Global Benefits at Chipotle Mexican Grill. "By supporting our employees to enhance their skills and grow their careers, we've reduced turnover, increased retention, and most importantly, developed future leaders from within. We're proud to deepen our partnership with Guild and expand these transformative education and career offerings to our international employees like Anuraj, a crew member based in Vancouver who is beginning his second year with the company."

Anuraj was incredibly excited to call his parents in Nepal to tell them how Chipotle is supporting him on his degree in business administration with a specialization in project management.

"Thanks to Guild and Chipotle, I can study stress-free without worrying about finances. It's a huge support for a student like me who wants to further their education while working. Knowing that Chipotle invests in growth motivates me to bring my best for the job every day." -Anuraj, Vancouver, Canada

Guild's expanded global platform is set up to seamlessly handle education benefits across multiple currencies, including USD, CAD, Mexican pesos, Indian rupee, and British pound at the initial launch. The company plans to add additional countries, languages, and currencies on a rolling basis to meet demand.

Additions to Guild's Learning Marketplace in the U.S.

As Guild expands its impact globally by making its education benefits product available in different countries, it continues to evolve its education and skilling offerings to meet real-time skilling needs and to address emerging workforce trends dictating jobs of the future in the U.S.

Expanded course offerings in Spanish via Aprende Institute

Too often U.S.-based Spanish speakers must prioritize English language learning programs before they can enroll in short-form certificates to gain timely skills, risking falling behind their peers.



Aprende's programs unlock rapid skill building across in-demand areas such as business, hospitality, and healthcare, all offered in Spanish. Learners will now have the ability to gain new skills in their native language, which has been shown to increase concept retention.



A new Manufacturing Essentials Bundle from Purdue Global

This suite of programs was specifically designed to provide employers in the manufacturing industry with tailored, modular learning solutions to bridge critical skill gaps for production workers and early career technicians.



Graduate-level engineering skills from Purdue University without the degree commitment

As the manufacturing sector and related industries face increasing pressure to adopt advanced technologies such as automation, AI, and smart manufacturing systems, employers need highly skilled engineers to implement and optimize these systems and keep pace with their rapid evolution.



When this challenge was identified, Purdue University offered an innovative solution repurpose the in-demand content into standalone graduate-level engineering courses.



This flexible, modular approach meets the demand for specific technical skills without the commitment of a full degree, allowing employers to directly target skill gaps and align workforce development with emerging industry needs.

About Guild

Guild is transforming how employers build talent to drive business innovation and growth. Guild Talent Advantage offers a range of transformative education and skilling experiences, supported by actionable talent insights for employers and personalized coaching for employees. Guild partners with employers including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Target, and healthcare systems like UCHealth to unlock human potential and fuel organizational growth. It does this through broad access learning to attract, retain, and nurture a diverse workforce; targeted, skill-specific programs to close acute skills gaps; and cohorted, tailored learning to train employees in their company context. Guild ensures learning investments translate to sustainable talent pipelines that propel businesses forward. For more information, visit https://www.guild.com.

