Caruso instinctually renders AI voice content perfectly-the first time-and is 30% faster on average than previous models.

WellSaid, the industry's most trusted AI voice platform for businesses, today announced the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated "Caruso" model. As the company's fastest and most performant model yet, Caruso offers the highest audio quality available in the industry to date, and is set to redefine the way creators work. Coming Q1 2025, Caruso will be available in WellSaid Studio and equipped with new features like AI Director, which leverages patented technology to enable users to adjust emotional intonation and performance just as a human director would in a professional recording studio. Caruso improves first-take capabilities and, unlike competitors, limits the need for re-rendering content. With Caruso, users can expect WellSaid voices to say it right the first time.

"We're excited to introduce Caruso, with new architecture built from the ground up that's designed to deliver faster speeds, the highest quality audio in the market, and a more intuitive product to give our business users a competitive edge," said Brian Cook, CEO of WellSaid. "With these upgrades, users can enjoy AI voices that say it right the first time, drastically reducing the time and effort that goes into re-rendering audio clips, setting us apart from competing platforms. Not only will Caruso help organizations streamline workflows, but it will help them improve their bottom line."

With the launch of Caruso, customers can expect the following updates:

Ultra-High Quality and Speed: Caruso sets a new standard for high-fidelity AI voices and studio-quality voice narration with the highest quality audio output in the market to date ready for any type of prime-time coverage. Additionally, users will see reduced latency, with Caruso rendering audio 30% faster.

Caruso sets a new standard for high-fidelity AI voices and studio-quality voice narration with the highest quality audio output in the market to date ready for any type of prime-time coverage. Additionally, users will see reduced latency, with Caruso rendering audio 30% faster. Improved Control with WellSaid's AI Director: Pitch, pace, and emotional intonation adjustments allow users to precisely instruct each script to get the most engaging performance every time, making AI voice narration feel like working with a real voice actor.

Pitch, pace, and emotional intonation adjustments allow users to precisely instruct each script to get the most engaging performance every time, making AI voice narration feel like working with a real voice actor. Improved Pronunciation: Caruso's intelligent engine, combined with Oxford phonetic spelling data, reduces the need for users to modify or store mispronounced words. Where other AI Voice platforms fail in pronunciation, Caruso eliminates the need for users to spend time tweaking their scripts by saying it right the first time.

Caruso's intelligent engine, combined with Oxford phonetic spelling data, reduces the need for users to modify or store mispronounced words. Where other AI Voice platforms fail in pronunciation, Caruso eliminates the need for users to spend time tweaking their scripts by saying it right the first time. Enterprise Capabilities: Increased team collaboration features allow companies to integrate WellSaid seamlessly into existing workflows. Additionally, in line with the EU AI Act, WellSaid actively employs responsible AI practices that support transparency, consent, and privacy.

The new Caruso model builds on WellSaid's flagship AI voice platform that optimizes audio content creation for corporate training, advertising and marketing, product and customer education, and more. Unlike competitors, WellSaid's closed-source platform uses exclusive voice data from professional voice actors who have consented and are compensated for their work. This approach ensures WellSaid customers have commercial usage rights for any voice content they create on the WellSaid platform. WellSaid is trusted by over 50 percent of Fortune 500 brands, including LinkedIn, T-Mobile, ServiceNow, Accenture, and more.

For additional information, please visit wellsaid.io/caruso.

About WellSaid

WellSaid is an advanced AI voice platform. The company's Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology leverages proprietary AI models, which are trained on exclusive and licensed voice data, to generate natural sounding voice overs. WellSaid's TTS system can produce unique dialects, accents, and languages to optimize audio content creation for corporate training, advertising, products, experiences, video production, publishing, audiobooks, and more. Built with ethics at its core, WellSaid's responsible AI platform is trusted by 50 percent of leading Fortune 500 brands including LinkedIn, T-Mobile, ServiceNow, and Accenture. For more information, visit wellsaid.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115980078/en/

Contacts:

PR

Devan West

wellsaid@bigfishpr.com