As the global community grapples with the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires with damages forecasted by AccuWeather to be as high as $150 billion, Dryad Networks, a pioneer in ultra-early wildfire detection technology, today announced record growth and a surge in demand in 2024 for its innovative wildfire prevention solutions. In the last quarter alone, Dryad secured significant deals that highlight the growing recognition of Silvanet as a critical and market-leading solution to combat the rising threat of wildfires.

"While response and prevention are critical, it is equally vital to address the narrow detection window that can mean the difference between containment and catastrophe," said Carsten Brinkschulte, CEO and co-founder, Dryad Networks. "Ultra-early detection could be key to preventing disasters from escalating beyond control. Once that crucial window is missed, the opportunity to contain a fire is often lost."

Major deals drive record growth into 2025

Dryad experienced significant growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the company is now on track to continue its upward trajectory in 2025, with strong projections for both hardware sales and recurring revenue streams supported by a growing pipeline of large-scale distribution agreements and partnerships.

Dryad's Q4 2024 standout deals include:

Thailand : A €1.4 million deal targeting deployment of tens of thousands of Silvanet wildfire sensors throughout 2025 to protect national parks. An additional €2.0 million recurring revenues will be generated over the projected 10-year lifetime of the devices.

: A €1.4 million deal targeting deployment of tens of thousands of Silvanet wildfire sensors throughout 2025 to protect national parks. An additional €2.0 million recurring revenues will be generated over the projected 10-year lifetime of the devices. South Africa: A €3.7 million agreement delivering tens of thousands of Silvanet wildfire sensors and network infrastructure in 2025 to leading pulp and paper companies to safeguard forestry resources from wildfires. The recurring revenues for this project are projected to be €5.0 million over the next 10 years.

Additional distribution agreements are under negotiation in Turkey, Australia and Indonesia providing confidence in achieving Dryad's 2025 revenue targets.

Landmark product and funding developments complement growth in 2024

The achievements in growth and sales come alongside landmark product and funding developments for Dryad in 2024. The introduction of third-generation gateways brought significant improvements in system performance and scalability, setting new standards in wildfire detection technology. The company also made headlines with its "Florian" project, an ambitious initiative to create an autonomous drone-based fire suppression system, and Dryad's participation in the XPRIZE Wildfire competition. On top of this, a strong year for funding provided critical resources to fuel innovation and scale operations further.

Global wildfire challenges

Each of these accomplishments is set against the backdrop of escalating wildfire challenges. Thailand's forests face mounting threats from illegal logging and seasonal fires. Between 2001 and 2020, Thailand lost approximately 2.17 million hectares of tree cover, representing a 10.9% decrease. In South Africa, Wildfires pose a significant threat to ecosystems, agriculture, and forestry sectors, with the intensity and frequency of fires increasing in recent years due to climate change and invasive species. Dryad's ability to deliver scalable, cost-effective and solar-powered solutions for ultra-early detection of wildfires is proving to be an essential tool in combating forest fires and mitigating their global impact.

Unique technology and strong partnerships

As we step into 2025, Dryad is ready to capitalize on its unique technology and strong partners for distributing its products worldwide. Dryad's Silvanet is uniquely positioned to enable ultra-early detection of wildfires with solar-powered and AI-enabled gas sensors capable of detecting fires within minutes from ignition. The devices are fully industrialized, manufactured in Germany and offered at a low cost enabling cost-effective high-volume deployments along roads, hiking paths, powerlines and railroads where the vast majority of human-induced fires originate.

Enabling connectivity in remote locations, the unique Silvanet Mesh Gateways create the "Internet of Trees" with a solar-powered large-scale IoT network infrastructure, connecting the wildfire sensors to the Internet to alert firefighters. Unlike other sensor-based products, Dryad's low-cost wildfire sensors can be deployed in a dense network, a prerequisite for detecting small fires within minutes from ignition and delivering high precision for geolocating fires.

These new Q4 2024 deals are in addition to the 20,000 sensors already sold and deployed in more than 50 installations across Southern Europe, North America, and Asia. Its network of resellers has grown to more than 20 international partners including Vodafone (Spain), Telus (Canada), Bosch Building and Security Solutions (Europe) and many local resellers targeting private forestry, municipalities and utilities.

