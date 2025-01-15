EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: IMMOFINANZ AG
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 14.1.2025
Überblick
1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges
3. Meldepflichtige Person
4. Namen der Aktionäre: CPI Property Group S.A.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 10.1.2025
6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
? Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.
? Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notification is made in relation to the modifications of structure of undertakings controlled by Mr. Vitek, without notifiable changes in the aggregate controlled shareholding of Mr. Vitek in CPI PROPERTY GROUP, amounting to a total of 85.95%. Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.44% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 49.42% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.13% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 16.96% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. CPI Property Group S.A. holds slightly more than 75% of the ordinary shares in IMMOFINANZ AG and 2.268.714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long Immofinanz AG (AT0000A3GA61).
Vienna am 14.1.2025
15.01.2025 CET/CEST
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Wien
|Österreich
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2068351 15.01.2025 CET/CEST