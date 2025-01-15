EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



15.01.2025 / 15:22 CET/CEST

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 14.1.2025 Überblick 1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges 3. Meldepflichtige Person

Radovan Vitek 4. Namen der Aktionäre: CPI Property Group S.A. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 10.1.2025 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung

75,00 %

1,64 %

76,64 %

138 669 711 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)

75,00 %

0,00 %

75,00 %

Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 104 004 581 75,00 % Subsumme A 104 004 581 75,00 %

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 268 714 1,64 % Subsumme B.2 2 268 714 1,64 %

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: ? Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält. ? Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 Radovan Vitek 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Whislow Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Vitek Family Trust 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Trust KAMV 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 5 Pasalida, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 6 Amonita, a.s. 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7 Perilomid, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8 Bisazam, a.s. 7 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9 Gentaviana, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 10 Estodanto, a.s. 6,8,9 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 11 Nuclesot, a.s. 10 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 12 Mustonaria, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13 Adauteis, a.s. 6,8,12 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 14 Meganeura, a.s. 13 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 15 Carbiomys, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 16 Gerocasiata, a.s. 6,8,15 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 17 Proluesta, a.s. 16 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 18 Azdarid, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 19 Gornopsia, a.s. 18 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 20 Rugopsia, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 21 Senecate, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 22 Ravento S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 23 Efimacor S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 24 Larnoya Invest S.à.r.l. 23 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 25 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,22,23,24 75,00 % 1,64 % 76,64 %

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: - Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare: This notification is made in relation to the modifications of structure of undertakings controlled by Mr. Vitek, without notifiable changes in the aggregate controlled shareholding of Mr. Vitek in CPI PROPERTY GROUP, amounting to a total of 85.95%. Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.44% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 49.42% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.13% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 16.96% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. CPI Property Group S.A. holds slightly more than 75% of the ordinary shares in IMMOFINANZ AG and 2.268.714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long Immofinanz AG (AT0000A3GA61). Vienna am 14.1.2025



