TaxBandits Introduces BanditAI: The Smart AI Assistant for 1099, W-2, 94x, and ACA 1095 Filings

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / TaxBandits, a leading e-file provider for 1099, W-2, 94x, ACA 1095, and various other tax forms, is excited to introduce BanditAI, an intelligent AI-powered assistant designed to streamline the tax filing process for businesses and tax professionals for the 2024 tax season.

This cutting-edge technology enhances TaxBandits' already world-class customer support, providing clients with additional assistance in navigating the complexities of tax filing.

BanditAI - A Groundbreaking Step in the Tax E-filing Industry

BanditAI, TaxBandits' latest innovation, is an intelligent AI-powered assistant designed to simplify and enhance the tax filing process. This powerful assistant provides the guidance needed to avoid costly mistakes and save valuable time, empowering businesses, tax professionals , and tax preparers to tackle their tax responsibilities confidently.

Key Benefits of BanditAI

BanditAI is devised to address the most pressing challenges businesses and tax professionals face during the tax filing process. Here's how this innovative AI assistant is transforming those challenges:

Seamless Navigation Assistance - BanditAI helps clients navigate the TaxBandits platform with ease. Whether clients need to locate specific forms, access filing options, or track submission statuses, BanditAI provides step-by-step guidance to ensure a smooth workflow.

Real-Time Filing Guidance - BanditAI assists clients through filing by answering questions, providing instructions, and ensuring clients follow the correct procedures for successful submissions.

Excel to CSV Conversion - TaxBandits supports CSV file uploads to import filing data. For clients who have the data in Excel format, BanditAI simplifies the preparation process by helping them convert Excel files into the required CSV format. This reduces manual errors and ensures compatibility with the TaxBandits bulk upload process.

Form Status Updates - Clients can rely on BanditAI for real-time updates on the status of their forms, from initial submission to acceptance or error resolution. This keeps clients informed and helps them address issues promptly.

Bulk Filing Assistance - BanditAI ensures clients can efficiently manage bulk filing by guiding them on downloading, completing, and uploading CSV templates for various form series, such as 1099 , W-2 , 94x , ACA forms , and other information returns.

As the initial version of this innovation, BanditAI will evolve in the coming months, bringing even more advanced capabilities to support businesses and tax professionals throughout their filing journey.

When asked about the new innovative feature, Naga Palanisamy, President and Co-Founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, shared:

"With BanditAI, we are redefining the tax filing experience by integrating cutting-edge AI technology into our platform. This represents the first step in our broader vision to make tax filing smarter, more intuitive, and far more efficient, ensuring our clients can navigate the complexities of tax compliance with ease and confidence".

Sign up for a free account today at www.taxbandits.com and experience the power of BanditAI!

See BanditAI in action:

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in various tax forms, such as Form 941, Form 940, Form 1099, Form W-2, Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, and Form W-9. Serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

TaxBandits provides another advantage for high-volume filers and software providers. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms and BOI reporting. Use the developer filing 1099 API to request W-9 and automate the filing efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax 990 , ACAwise , ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Marketing Manager, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on accesswire.com