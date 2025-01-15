Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 15:36 Uhr
110 Leser
THE CHARLES BRONFMAN PRIZE: Gideon Maltz, CEO of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, Named 2025 Charles Bronfman Prize Laureate

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles Bronfman Prize is proud to announce Gideon Maltz, CEO of the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent), as the recipient of the 2025 Charles Bronfman Prize, an annual award recognizing young humanitarians whose work is inspired by Jewish values and has global impact.

The Charles Bronfman Prize (PRNewsFoto/THE CHARLES BRONFMAN PRIZE)

Under Maltz's leadership, Tent has transformed the private sector's approach to refugee integration, mobilizing over 400 multinational companies to create job opportunities and economic inclusion for refugees worldwide. His vision has redefined how businesses engage in social responsibility, shifting from charitable giving to long-term economic empowerment for displaced individuals.

"The Judges made an outstanding choice this year," said Charles Bronfman. "Gideon's groundbreaking work with the Tent Partnership for Refugees exemplifies the Jewish imperative to 'welcome the stranger'. "He demonstrates the power of business to drive meaningful social change," said Prize co-founder Ellen Bronfman Hauptman. "By forging strategic partnerships with global corporations, he has created real pathways for refugees to rebuild their lives with dignity and economic security."

Maltz, a former member of the Obama Administration, joined Tent in 2017 and has since expanded its reach across North America, Europe, and Latin America. The organization has also launched groundbreaking initiatives to support refugee employment, including targeted mentorship programs for Afghan, Hispanic, women, and LGBTQ+ refugees.

"I am incredibly honored to be the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Charles Bronfman Prize, which is an extraordinary recognition of Tent's impact and our unique work with the world's largest employers to connect refugees to jobs," Maltz said. "At this urgent moment when the global refugee crisis is at an all-time high, I am grateful The Prize will help us reach even more companies to hire even more refugees - helping them restart their lives in their new communities."

Maltz will join a cohort of Charles Bronfman Prize laureates who have created a reverberative impact in refugee rights, medicine, environment, education, criminal justice, food justice, entrepreneurship, the arts and more.

For media inquiries, please contact: Paulette Light, The Charles Bronfman Prize, pl@thecharlesbronfmanprize.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598168/The_Charles_Bronfman_Prize_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gideon-maltz-ceo-of-the-tent-partnership-for-refugees-named-2025-charles-bronfman-prize-laureate-302351877.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
