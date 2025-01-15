WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Scott Boyles as Alternative Delivery Project Director

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Boyles joins the firm's Transportation Division

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January, 15, 2025 / Walter Kloss, P.E., Vice President of Transportation Alternative Delivery, proudly announces that Scott Boyles, P.E., joined WGI's Transportation Division as an Alternative Delivery Project Director. Scott will be based in WGI's Raleigh, North Carolina office.

Scott strengthens WGI's already formidable position as a leading firm in alternative delivery for transportation projects. He brings extensive experience managing and delivering transportation projects for departments of transportation and teaming with contractors using alternative delivery.

Scott boasts an impressive Design-Build project track record, highlighted by his role as the Design-Build Project Director for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) Complete I-540 (R-2721A) Project. His expertise also includes program management. He guided the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Division 6's Project Development staff in the execution of several high-impact initiatives, including three US 74 grade-separation projects and the expansion of more than 40 miles of I-95 between Benson and Fayetteville, NC.

Walter -- WGI's VP Transportation Alternative Delivery -- expressed his enthusiasm about Scott's addition to the company: "We are proud to welcome Scott Boyles to our WGI Transportation Division. His arrival perfectly aligns with our expanding presence and the increasing demand for innovative engineering solutions in the North Carolina transportation market.

"With over 40 years of unparalleled experience and a stellar reputation in transportation and alternative delivery management, Scott will be key in driving WGI's strategic growth. His character and commitment embody our core values, particularly 'Committing to Greatness,' making him an outstanding addition to our team."

Prior to joining WGI, Scott served as VP, Senior Division Manager with an engineering firm as the NCDOT account manager. Before that role, Scott served in several leadership positions at well-regarded national firms with strong roots in North Carolina.

Scott has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. He also holds Professional Engineering licenses in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Scott spoke of his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating, "WGI is known for delivering forward-thinking, innovative design solutions for alternative delivery projects. I am genuinely excited to join WGI and be part of growing its influence across North Carolina. This role offers the perfect opportunity to combine my expertise and passion for improving communities through transportation projects."

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

