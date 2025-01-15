Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports final 2024 assay results from the No.3 North target on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia.

Sixteen core holes totaling 5,952 metres were completed on the No. 3 North Target from two setups as part of the Fall '24 drill program, which had the goal of extending No. 3 mineralization along strike. Assay highlights from these final eight holes on this target include:

A 2.7 metre (Est. TT) interval grading 0.3g/t Au , 174g/t Ag , 1.2% Cu, 0.2% Pb and 3.8% Zn (507g/t AgEq or 7.1g/t AuEq) including a 0.6 metre (est. TT) interval averaging 0.5g/t Au, 362g/t Ag, 3.0% Cu, 0.4% Pb and 7.7% Zn (1,089g/t AgEq or 15.2g/t AuEq) from SQ24-141;

A 3.6 metre (Est. TT) interval grading 0.4g/t Au , 68g/t Ag , 0.1% Cu, 1.1% Pb and 5.3% Zn (386g/t AgEq or 5.4g/t AuEq) including a 1.6 metre (est. TT) interval averaging 0.7g/t Au, 119g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 2.0% Pb and 10.3% Zn (713g/t AgEq or 10.0g/t AuEq) from SQ24-140; and

A 0.7 metre (Est. TT) interval grading 6.4g/t Au, 720g/t Ag, 2.3% Cu. 0.5% Pb and 3.6% Zn (1,609g/t AgEq or 22.5g/t AuEq) from SQ24-142.

These results continue to confirm both grade and tenor of mineralization beyond the northern end of the No. 3 Vein resource model, extending the projections of the No. 3 and No. 2 veins along an additional 400 metres northwest of the previously modelled mineralization. The No. 2 vein is intersected in multiple drill holes and occurs in the footwall of the No. 3 Vein at a slightly oblique orientation. The No. 3 vein was tested to over 250 metres below surface while the No. 2 Vein was tested to over 400 metres below surface. Both structures remain open laterally and to depth and will be further tested as part of the 2025 drilling program.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald, commented, "The Fall '24 drill program on the Silver Queen Property has successfully extended mineralization on the No. 3 Vein set, which still remains open along strike and at depth for further testing in 2025. This is a new target area for the Company, and with continued success, will be accretive to the existing mineral resources identified in the four known deposits currently delineated on the property. Mineralization remains open both laterally and at depth and is immediately adjacent to, and down dip from, existing historic underground workings, which would likely reduce development costs in an underground mining scenario."

President Joe Kizis, added, "We are pleased with the results of our 2024 program which outlined mineralization that will expand the Silver Queen resource. No. 3 North was identified as an area that has geologic similarities to the strongest part of the No. 3 resource farther south, where higher grades and vein thicknesses occur. Exploration plans for 2025 are fully funded, and we will continue the process of resource expansion both laterally and down dip of the modelled mineral resources as well as test new geologically attractive areas, such as where a blind vein was discovered in one hole at the North Camp target during 2024."

Figure 1: Plan of Silver Queen project area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/237228_6826498df4aa19c4_002full.jpg

Figure 2: No.3 North Longitudinal Section showing historical and 2024 drill intercepts. Historical Intercepts are semi-transparent.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/237228_6826498df4aa19c4_003full.jpg

Table 1: Select Composites from 2024 Drilling on the No. 3 North Target

Hole # From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m) ETT

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AuEq

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Comments No. 3 North SQ24-137 227.9 228.2 0.3 0.2 8.3 185 0.4 0.1 0.3 11.7 834 HW Vein SQ24-137 240.8 241.4 0.6 0.4 0.8 423 1.8 0.6 10.0 16.1 1155 HW Vein SQ24-137 270.4 278.2 7.8 5.5 0.5 27 0.1 0.5 2.8 3.0 212 No. 3 Vein; 33.3% Dilution inc. 271.4 272.5 1.1 0.7 1.5 63 0.1 1.1 8.7 8.6 618 SQ24-137 282.0 282.9 0.9 0.6 1.3 27 0.1 0.3 2.2 3.4 245 No. 2 Veiin SQ24-138 217.5 218.5 1.0 0.8 0.3 20 0.0 0.4 0.9 1.4 98 No. 3 Vein SQ24-138 254.6 256.4 1.8 1.4 0.2 10 0.0 0.8 1.0 1.3 92 SQ24-139 285.4 286.6 1.2 0.8 1.2 177 0.9 0.3 2.1 6.4 461 No. 3 Vein SQ24-139 389.6 390.2 0.7 0.5 0.2 42 0.0 1.4 2.9 3.2 231 No. 2 Vein SQ24-140 240.6 241.9 1.3 1.1 1.7 206 1.1 0.3 7.0 10.7 767 No. 3 Vein inc. 240.6 241.5 0.9 0.8 2.3 262 1.0 0.4 9.8 14.0 1001 SQ24-140 281.0 285.2 4.2 3.6 0.4 68 0.1 1.1 5.3 5.4 386 No. 2 Vein inc. 283.3 285.2 1.9 1.6 0.7 119 0.1 2.0 10.3 10.0 713 SQ24-141 189.2 190.2 1.0 0.9 0.4 133 0.2 0.1 3.1 4.5 323 SQ24-141 198.6 201.6 3.0 2.7 0.3 174 1.2 0.2 3.8 7.1 507 No. 3 Vein inc. 200.9 201.6 0.7 0.6 0.5 362 3.0 0.4 7.7 15.2 1089 SQ24-141 260.6 261.6 1.0 0.9 0.2 16 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.2 88 SQ24-141 266.4 269.2 2.8 2.5 0.5 40 0.1 1.7 6.1 5.7 411 No. 2 Vein inc. 268.9 269.2 0.4 0.3 0.7 144 0.2 10.5 30.8 27.0 1934 SQ24-142 271.0 271.9 1.0 0.7 6.4 720 2.3 0.5 3.6 22.5 1609 No. 3 Vein inc 271.0 271.3 0.3 0.2 18.6 2059 5.9 0.7 1.4 57.5 4116 SQ24-142 358.0 358.3 0.3 0.2 0.6 24 0.1 0.2 7.8 6.2 446 SQ24-142 363.5 369.4 6.0 4.4 0.2 54 0.0 1.1 5.0 4.6 332 No. 2 Vein; 30.2% Dilution inc. 367.0 368.0 1.0 0.7 0.1 224 0.1 4.9 21.2 18.9 1352 SQ24-142 382.5 383.1 0.7 0.5 0.2 167 0.7 0.2 0.3 3.8 274 SQ24-143 322.5 325.0 2.6 1.8 0.2 15 0.0 0.5 1.5 1.6 111 HW Vein SQ24-143 329.0 332.6 3.6 2.5 0.7 12 0.1 0.1 1.3 1.9 135 No. 2 Vein inc. 332.1 332.6 0.5 0.3 1.1 27 0.1 0.4 6.9 6.2 445 SQ24-144 283.4 284.4 1.0 0.6 0.2 63 0.7 0.1 0.5 2.4 175 No. 3 Vein

SQ24-144 407.2 412.7 5.4 3.0 0.5 63 0.1 1.0 4.3 4.6 330 No. 2 Vein inc. 409.0 411.8 2.8 1.5 0.6 84 0.1 1.3 6.3 6.5 462 SQ24-144 424.0 425.7 1.8 1.0 0.2 150 0.1 0.8 1.7 3.9 281 FW Vein inc. 424.0 424.4 0.4 0.2 0.2 359 0.2 0.4 0.9 6.2 442 Camp Vein SQ24-145 NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV SQ24-146 217.4 218.0 0.6 0.4 0.4 37 0.1 0.4 2.2 2.6 187

Notes: drill core samples were analyzed by FA/AAS for gold and 48 element ICP-MS by MS Analytical, Langley, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP-ES analysis, High silver overlimits (>1000g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. Silver >10,000g/t re-assayed by concentrate analysis, where a FA-Grav analysis is performed in triplicate and a weighed average reported. Downhole composites calculated using a 80g/t AgEq (1g/t AuEq) cut-off and <20% internal dilution, except where noted. Accuracy of results is tested through the systematic inclusion of QA/QC standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. AuEq and AgEq were calculated using prices of $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $3.50/lb Cu, $0.95/lb Pb and $1.30/lb Zn. AuEq and AgEq calculations utilized relative metallurgical recoveries of Au 70%, Ag 80%, Cu 80%, Pb 81% and Zn 90%.

2024 Drilling

Forty-two core holes totalling 17,209 metres were completed as part of Equity's 2024 exploration program. Drilling resulted in the delineation of a 550-metre strike-length for mineralization in the George Lake target and a 400-metre strike-length for mineralization in the No. 3 North target, as well as several extensions of earlier identified veins in the Camp Deposit and a new discovery in the Camp North target.

Work in 2025 will continue to incorporate the 2024 drill data into revised exploration and resource models toward a Mineral Resource update to be prepared in 2025, as well as continued, further exploration drilling on the property-wide and ever-expanding Silver Queen vein systems.

The No. 3 Vein is the single largest deposit currently identified on the Silver Queen property and with its southern extension, the NG-3 Vein, account for 65% of the currently modelled mineral resources on a AgEq basis. Any extensions to the No. 3 Vein will be highly accretive to the current mineral resource. The updated NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate with effective date December 1st, 2022 is detailed in a News Release issued on Jan 16, 2023, which can be found by clicking here and the full Technical Report can be found on SEDAR and the Company's website.

About Silver Queen Project

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 Vein and the George Lake Vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained Tailings Facility.

The Silver Queen Property consists of 46 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,871ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. More than 20 different veins have been identified on the property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The property remains largely under-explored.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work is planned, consisting of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system. The Company is fully funded to undertake proposed 2025 exploration and development at Silver Queen and Arlington.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Silver Queen project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

