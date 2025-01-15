Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 15:48 Uhr
TIC Holding Schweiz AG: TIC Holding Schweiz / Winterberg acquire Metron Measurement SA

Finanznachrichten News

TIC Holding Schweiz AG, a Buy, Build and Technologize platform funded by Winterberg Investment X and managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, has acquired Metron Measurement SA based in Quartino, Switzerland

BAAR, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIC Holding Schweiz has successfully completed the acquisition of Metron Measurement SA, an SCS-accredited laboratory specialized in calibrating measurement equipment in the field of Length, Force, Torque, Humidity, Pressure and Electrical quantities. Metron further offers active administration and handling of all the equipment of their customers and can even perform its services onsite.

TIC Holding Schweiz / Winterberg acquire Metron Measurement SA

TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification) services have been a focus for private equity groups for decades, particularly in Europe, driven by the sector's non-cyclical nature and high levels of recurring revenues. Winterberg has explored this sector in Switzerland for more than three years before making its first acquisition and is currently pursuing further live transactions.

Lorenzo Tencati, Board Member at TIC Holding Schweiz and Partner in Winterberg, states: "After being in the M&A market in TIC in Switzerland for a long time, we have finally found the nucleus of our new platform. Metron has strong processes, and impressive growth and a highly motivated team to deliver its services at the highest standards, to the utmost satisfaction of its customers. We are also very happy that Alessandro Capone stays with us as CEO of Metron with a significant shareholding in TIC Holding Schweiz. Together with my partner Fabian Kroeher and the Winterberg team we are all up for an exciting journey to build a Swiss market leader in the next 5 to 7 years."

Alessandro Capone, CEO of Metron Measurement, adds: "From the first meeting, we were convinced that Winterberg will be the right partner to take Metron to the next level. We have been growing our services and team every year and really look forward to now be able to strategically invest and grow by acquisition in addition. We are also extremely grateful to our first investor Brütsch Rüegger Tools and especially to its CEO Martin Wirth for their support and trust in us during the last 10 years of activity, since 2015. We want to ensure that our collaboration in the market remains at its current level and that we continue to best meet our customers' needs."

Martin Wirth, CEO of Brütsch Rüegger Tools, affirms: "We are pleased to transfer our stake in Metron to an investor poised to further develop the company strategically and to expand the group into new sectors beyond our current scope. We are confident they will successfully drive Metron's continued growth and build on its strong momentum. Metron is and remains our reliable exclusive partner for testing and calibration services - a long-standing partnership that will continue. We will keep providing our customers with calibration services and process-integrated calibration solutions based on Metron's comprehensive portfolio of expertise and solutions."

About TIC Holding Schweiz AG

TIC Holding Schweiz aims at becoming one of Switzerland's leading customer-centric groups with a strong commitment to quality, excellence and diversity. The holding is actively seeking to acquire small and medium enterprises in accredited Testing, Inspection and Certification Services, preferably in succession situations. By fostering an entrepreneurial culture and benefiting from latest technologies in all corporate functions, it aspires to generate above-market growth and returns. TIC Holding Schweiz is based in Baar, Switzerland and its first group company Metron Measurement SA is located in Quartino, Switzerland.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Based in Gruenwald, Germany, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages private equity investment funds, mainly concentrating on small- and mid-cap successions, creating Buy, Build and Technologize platforms such as TIC Holding Schweiz AG and Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG. Winterberg Group AG, located in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office that invests in private equity, along with selective ventures in real estate and other asset classes.

Note to Editors: Please credit Winterberg Group for all references to provided quotes and information.

For further information about TIC Holding Schweiz AG, please visit www.tic-holding.ch.

For further information about Metron Measurement SA, please visit www.metron-labo.ch.

For further information about Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG, please visit www.winterberg.group. Winterberg's Swiss healthcare platform Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG can be found under www.healthcare-holding.ch.

This press release is prepared and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of TIC Holding Schweiz AG.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598759/TIC_Holding_Schweiz_AG.jpg

For media inquiries, please contact:
Kaja Funke
presse@tic-holding.ch
+4915118859825

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tic-holding-schweiz--winterberg-acquire-metron-measurement-sa-302351890.html

