Las Vegas Sands: International Volunteer Day 2024: Sands Team Members Drive Positive Impact in Communities Around the World

On December 5, the United Nations celebrated International Volunteer Day, established by the U.N. in 1985 to honor volunteers and the spirit of volunteerism promoted at the local, national and international levels. The U.N.'s annual commemoration acknowledges the critical contributions volunteers make in their communities to support sustainable development.

Volunteerism comprises one of Sands' core community engagement initiatives, and the company has set an ambition to contribute 250,000 Team Member volunteer hours from 2021-2025. The goal was initially set at 150,000 hours, but was surpassed in just two years.

"We achieved our original volunteer target through the tireless efforts of Team Members who accelerated their hours with pandemic-related service, as well as our ongoing community volunteer programs," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives, said. "Thanks to their continued energy, enthusiasm and commitment, we're on track to reach the updated mark. We have a tremendous volunteer spirit in every region of the company."

As of the end of 2023, Team Members have contributed 222,823 volunteer hours and regularly support a broad array of volunteer engagements, including global signature events that cross Sands' geographies along with each region's hallmark events and community partnerships.

Global Volunteer Programs

Sands has two volunteer initiatives that take place in each region around the world - the Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build and the Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World. The company launched these programs under its focus on hardship relief to provide people in need with essential food and hygiene supplies.

The third annual Sands Cares Food Kit Build took place this past spring, with a series of builds that kicked off in March at Marina Bay Sands when more than 330 Team Members, retail tenants and representatives from food beneficiary organizations assembled 5,200 food kits. The Food Bank Singapore distributed kits to nine local service organizations.

The corporate food kit build in Las Vegas followed in April with Team Members assembling more than 41,000 shelf-stable meals in partnership with The Pack Shack to benefit Three Square Food Bank. Sands China completed the 2024 series in June when more than 280 Sands China Team Members and volunteers prepared 3,000 food kits that encompassed 21 tons of food supplies for Caritas Macau.

The 2024 Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World followed in the fall, with the series also beginning at Marina Bay Sands on October 2 and netting 30,000 kits in Singapore. Marina Bay Sands Team Members assembled Sands' 1 millionth kit for Clean the World since the inception of the annual global kit build in 2014.

Sands China followed with a build event at the end of October, when 350 Team Members and community volunteers assembled 30,000 hygiene kits in just three hours for people facing hardships in Macao, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Corporate Team Members concluded the 2024 series in early November when they created 10,000 kits to aid homeless youth and adults, veterans and victims of domestic violence.

Signature Events in the Regions

Sands' regions have also cultivated large-scale community initiatives with significant volunteerism components. Marina Bay Sands held its 10thSands for Singapore Charity Festival in August. The cornerstone of the resort's community engagement program, the festival encompassed 10 weeks of community events, entertainment and innovative fundraising efforts.

More than 4,000 Marina Bay Sands Team Members participated in over 20 volunteer activations and contributed more than 6,600 volunteer hours.

Sands China's annual Sands Shopping Carnival, which offers a free platform for Macao businesses, especially SMEs, to showcase their goods and services to the community, also integrates the company's community service organizations, and the company's Team Member volunteer corps play a large role in their involvement. Sands Cares Ambassadors accompanied beneficiaries of community organizations to experience the carnival's variety of attractions and facilitated participation of parents and children from the Macau Child Development Association in a cooking workshop.

Local Volunteer Traditions

Sands' regions also have a number of cherished volunteer traditions for long-time community partners. Marina Bay Sands' Team Members continued to provide regular volunteer service to The Singapore Food Bank by sorting donations and managing inventory at its warehouse throughout this year. In addition, Team Members undertook a third engagement for Care Singapore's youth mentorship program, which has included bonding with mentees through workshops, volunteer activities and property tours.

Sands China Team Members continued support of the Macau Special Olympics with Sands Cares Ambassadors accompanying athletes at competitions and other enriching events and activities. Cleaning the homes of elderly residents before Lunar New Year is another of Sands China's annual volunteer initiatives. Additionally, Team Members assembled 1,500 emergency response kits with the Macau Red Cross and helped create and distribute gift packs to children's service providers in Macao for International Children's Day on June 9.

Corporate Team Members in Las Vegas participated in a number of volunteer engagements through Sands Cares as well as the Uni+ed and EmpowHER Team Member resource groups. Efforts included sorting donations and clothing inventory for Dress for Success Southern Nevada, joining a fundraising walk to support Aid for AIDS Nevada, assembling kits of hygiene and personal care supplies for clients of The LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada, and stocking Project 150's boutique, which offers support to homeless and disadvantaged youth.

Team Members also participated in the annual 5K Santa Run for Opportunity Village, an organization that provides services to people with disabilities, on Dec. 7 and are gathering holiday gifts for scholars attending the Young Women's Leadership Academy in Las Vegas.

Sands' volunteer programs are aligned around the company's four community engagement priorities: relieving hardship, advancing community partners, preserving local culture and heritage, and supporting education.

Sands' volunteer programs are aligned around the company's four community engagement priorities: relieving hardship, advancing community partners, preserving local culture and heritage, and supporting education.





