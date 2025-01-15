Anzeige
15.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
EHS Insight Featured in 2025 Green Quadrant as a Top EHS Software Solution for Mid-Market and Enterprise Organizations

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / EHS Insight, a leader in environment, health and safety (EHS) software, announced today that it has solidified its position as a top choice for mid-market organizations while offering seamless scalability for enterprise needs. According to the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant report, EHS Insight delivers a mobile-first, integrated and user-friendly platform that empowers organizations to streamline compliance, enhance safety cultures and drive environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Designed to meet the unique needs of mid-market firms, EHS Insight offers robust EHS solutions without the complexity and cost associated with enterprise platforms. However, the platform's architecture is perfectly designed to scale, making it an ideal choice for growing organizations or established enterprises looking for a comprehensive EHS solution.

Verdantix sees strong momentum in EHS Insight's innovation and development, with its high R&D investment boding well for the arrival of more disruptive features in 2025 and beyond. Additionally, the provider's 100% multi-tenant cloud base means that customers will seamlessly receive the latest features as they become available.

As AI adoption continues to reshape the EHS landscape, EHS Insight remains at the forefront by integrating proactive risk strategies and providing actionable insights. Its adaptability ensures that companies of all sizes can achieve their safety and ESG goals with a reliable, scalable platform.

Key differentiators of EHS Insight include:

  • Mobile-First Innovation: Offering unmatched accessibility for fieldwork and remote operations.

  • Scalability Across Markets: While tailored for mid-market organizations, EHS Insight is engineered to grow with businesses, providing enterprise-level support as needed.

  • AI-Driven Capabilities: Cutting-edge AI features enhance risk management and compliance efficiency.

  • Integrated Solutions: A cohesive platform reduces reliance on multiple software systems.

  • Ease of Use: Self-configuration tools streamline implementation and long-term adaptability.

"At EHS Insight, we take immense pride in how far we've come and where we're heading," said Gary McDonald, Co-Founder, CEO and President of EHS Insight. "Our mission has always been to empower organizations with the tools they need to build safer, more sustainable workplaces, and this recognition underscores the impact we're making. What excites me most is our ability to serve mid-market companies with precision while seamlessly scaling to meet the needs of enterprise clients. We're not just building software; we're redefining what's possible in EHS and ESG management."

For more information about EHS Insight and its transformative solutions, visit www.ehsinsight.com.

Contact Information

Christopher Collier
VP, Marketing
christopher.collier@ehsinsight.com
(509) 990-3324

.

SOURCE: EHS Insight



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
