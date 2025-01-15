Bristol Pay Expands Global Reach With Rocketprint Software Acquisition

Signaling a New Era for Print Industry Innovation

Bristol Pay, a leader in innovative payment solutions, has announced its acquisition of Rocketprint Software, a cutting-edge eCommerce platform. This strategic investment represents a significant milestone in Bristol Pay's mission to expand its PayTech offerings. Bristol Pay sets the stage for a revolution in the payment solution industry, offering small to medium-sized print shops & businesses an all-in-one platform designed to streamline operations and boost profitability.

Empowering Businesses with Omni-Channel Ecommerce Solutions

Rocketprint Software brings state-of-the-art tools to simplify and optimize eCommerce functionality. By integrating this robust platform with Bristol Pay's existing suite of merchant services and pay-now invoicing capabilities, Payably, the collaboration delivers a seamless solution tailored for the commercial printing industry and beyond.

"We're not just growing; we are revolutionizing," said Robert Fifield, CEO of Bristol Pay. "Rocketprint Software's innovative platform amplifies our mission to provide groundbreaking solutions that fuel business success. This partnership isn't just about technology; it's about empowering businesses to dream bigger and achieve more."

A Global Platform for the Digital Economy

With this acquisition, Bristol Pay strengthens its position on the global stage. The integrated platform empowers international corporations to consolidate print and branding materials through multilingual storefronts. From small businesses to global enterprises, the partnership enables companies to thrive in a fast-paced digital economy by providing accessible, affordable tools that drive efficiency and scale.

Innovation That Drives Success

The union of Bristol Pay and Rocketprint Software represents more than a strategic investment; it's a bold leap forward. By combining these robust payment technology platforms with their Payably software, Bristol Pay is setting new standards in enhancing customer experiences and providing businesses with the tools they need to scale with confidence.

"The acquisition of Rocketprint Software by Bristol Pay marks a significant step forward for both mature software platforms. This powerful synergy streamlines the entire procurement process along with the integrated payments to serve businesses within the commercial printing vertical," said Gil Newsom, founder of Rocketprint.

About Bristol Pay

Founded in 2012, Bristol Pay is dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative, accessible payment solutions. From affordable merchant services to integrated eCommerce tools, Bristol Pay delivers transformative solutions designed to help clients succeed in today's digital-first economy.

Discover more at https://bristolpay.com.

