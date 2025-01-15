Procolored Lauches K Series DTF Printer: A Compact & Powerful Tool for Creatives

Live on Kickstarter

Procolored, a pioneer in cutting-edge printing solutions, recently announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Procolored K Series, featuring a One-Click Ink Setup for Entry-Level DTF Printing. Designed for the broad creativity community, including design studios, hobbyists, and home crafters, the Procolored K Series is set to redefine high-quality printings on textile materials. Available on Kickstarter now!

As a game-changer for personalized printing, the Procolored K Series applies advanced inkjet technology to deliver vibrant prints. It first prints onto PET film, then seamlessly transfers prints to various fabrics after powder curing and heat pressing, making high-quality textile customization more accessible than ever before. The Procolored K Series is perfect for small-scale custom T-shirt businesses and DIY enthusiasts who value precision, efficiency, and ease of use.

"The Procolored K8 is the culmination of our mission to make professional-grade printing accessible to everyone. We've created a compact, user-friendly solution that doesn't compromise on quality, allowing users to unleash their creativity like never before." Said KK, the founder of Procolored

The Procolored K Series redefines DTF printing with its ability to deliver vivid color resolution and high-definition prints even when printing complex patterns, ensuring vivid reproduction with remarkable accuracy. Unlike sublimation printing, the K Series supports simultaneous printing of all colors, resulting in equivalent vibrancy even on dark fabrics.

To enhance workflow efficiency, the Procolored K Series features a One-Click Ink Setup System. In which white ink is automatically stirred and circulated to prevent sedimentation, extending the lifespan of the machine. Additionally, waste ink is collected and recycled, minimizing material loss and improving eco-friendliness. Furthermore, the printer is equipped with an integrated cutter, optimizing transfer film usage and further simplifying the printing process.

Built for reliability and speed, the Printhead Safeguard System uses light sensors to detect potential obstructions that might cause printhead damage. An optimized printhead enables an A4 size print in 3-7 minutes for the Procolored K8, and 30-50 pieces of A3 size print for K13 per day, striking the perfect balance between speed and quality.

Moreover, with the auto-cleaning system that activates every 10 hours during idle periods, the printer effectively minimizes troublesome upkeep and reduces printhead clogging-an essential benefit for those who may leave their printer unused for extended periods, ensuring smooth experiences for frequent and non-frequent users.

The Procolored K Series is compact and powerful, making it ideal for beginners and DIY enthusiasts who seek professional-grade capabilities and easy-to-operate convenience. Its portable size makes it an excellent addition to home studios, classrooms, or small workshops without sacrificing its printing performance.

The Procolored K Series revolutionizes DTF printing by combining high-resolution output, unmatched versatility, and eco-friendly practices, helping users create individual or commercial products with ease. From hobbyists experimenting with creative ideas to entrepreneurs scaling their businesses, the Procolored K Series offers limitless possibilities. The Procolored K Series is available now with discounts for early adopters. For more information about the Procolored K Series visit the launch page HERE.

SOURCE: Procolored

View the original press release on accesswire.com