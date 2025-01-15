Castle Connolly Releases Castle Connolly 2025 Top Doctors

Represents more than 70,000 doctors, or top 7% of doctors in the U.S., all nominated by their peers

Castle Connolly today announced the release of Castle Connolly's 2025 Top Doctors . With 1 million practicing doctors in the United States, Castle Connolly carefully curated its list of more than 70,000 board-certified U.S. physicians, across all 50 states and 85 medical specialties.

Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent the top 7% of physicians nationwide, selected through a rigorous process that is based on peer nominations, professional achievements, and excellence in patient care. These doctors exemplify the highest standards of expertise and integrity, giving patients the confidence and guidance to make informed healthcare decisions. The recognition methodology has been vetted and endorsed by the Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board.

"Today, trust is something you have to work on because it's no longer automatically assumed." said Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health. "Patients have more information, they ask more questions, and they have more choices than ever before. Having more Castle Connolly Top Doctors than any other health system is a positive sign for patients, giving them more confidence in the care they receive."

As Castle Connolly announces its annual Top Doctors list for 2025, the role of trusted physicians has never been more important. Recent research by JAMA highlights a significant decline in public trust in physicians and hospitals in the U.S., with trust levels dropping from approximately 72% in April 2020 to just 40% as of January 2024. This decline spans all demographic groups and transcends political lines, reflecting a universal challenge in rebuilding trust within healthcare.

As trust in traditional healthcare institutions declines, patients have increasingly turned to online platforms to research doctors and explore their healthcare options. In fact, research has shown that as many as 80% of internet users seek health information online, including resources like Castle Connolly. Social media platforms have also become vital spaces where individuals not only share health-related information but also engage with peers for support and advice. As these platforms continue to thrive, they play a critical role in bridging gaps in understanding and empowering patients to make informed decisions.

"I've found social media to be instrumental in reaching people who may know nothing about certain areas of medicine," said Dr. Betsy Grunch , a neurosurgeon and Castle Connolly Top Doctor. "My hope is that the knowledge I share will empower them as they navigate their healthcare decisions." Dr. Grunch, also known as Ladyspinedoc, uses her online platforms to educate patients daily with case studies and relevant healthcare news, reaching over 4 million collective followers.

"We understand that patients are increasingly turning to online sources to make informed healthcare decisions," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director of Castle Connolly. "Our Top Doctors list serves as a trusted tool, helping patients confidently navigate their healthcare journey by connecting them with leading medical professionals recognized for their expertise and commitment to excellence."

To further help patients find high-quality care, Castle Connolly will be announcing the 2025 Castle Connolly Accolades on January 28th, recognizing health systems, hospitals, and physician practices which provide an outstanding level of high quality healthcare through their top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Accolades are awarded to institutions with the most Top Doctors in a specific service line or medical specialty.

