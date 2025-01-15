Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
PA Distance Learning Recognized as a Common Sense District

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKLIN PARK, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / PA Distance Learning, a virtual charter school serving families throughout the state of Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its recognition as a Common Sense District by Common Sense Education, a national nonprofit organization helping kids and families navigate the complex world of media and technology.

As an online hybrid charter school, PA Distance Learning maintains a strong commitment to teaching students proper online etiquette and how to participate in digital settings. This includes helping students explore, learn, and connect in online spaces while appropriately managing potential hurdles like cyberbullying, plagiarism, misinformation, and personal privacy. These efforts are part of PA Distance Learning's larger mission to effectively prepare students for success in both their continued education and their future careers.

"We are honored to have earned the title of a Common Sense District," said Michael Leitera, CEO at PA Distance Learning. "Our school has made great strides toward teaching our kids how to thrive online, and it is wonderful to be recognized alongside our peers as a district that's going above and beyond for their students."

As part of their efforts, PA Distance Learning has relied on Common Sense Education's research-based Digital Citizenship resources, which provide a useful framework for how school districts can educate students, parents, and staff members on internet safety and digital well-being. These resources were created in collaboration with Howard Gardner of the Harvard Graduate School of Education's Project Zero team, and cover essential topics such as managing virtual relationships and making smart choices online. This free K-12 curriculum is currently used in more than 80,000 schools across the United States.

"Digital Citizenship is becoming an increasingly important part of student education," said Leitera. "It's crucial to PA Distance Learning that our teachers and students have access to research-based tools that can support them in and out of the classroom, and we've had a ton of success with the materials provided by the Common Sense organization."

For additional information about PA Distance Learning, please go to http://www.padistance.org. For more on the criteria that PA Distance Learning met to become recognized as a Common Sense District, visit https://www.commonsense.org/education/recognition-districts.

About Common Sense Education

Common Sense is the leading independent nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids thrive in a world of media and technology. Every day, Common Sense supports parents and caregivers, teachers, and policymakers with unbiased information, innovative tools, and trusted advice to support kids' digital well-being. To see all of Common Sense Education's resources, visit https://www.commonsense.org/education.

About PA Distance Learning

PA Distance Learning is a public Pennsylvania virtual charter school that provides an inclusive, welcoming environment for students looking to pursue their education online. Central to the school's success model is a dedication to hybrid learning that combines teacher-led live learning experiences with self-guided asynchronous coursework. Students are encouraged to explore the topics that interest them, and are provided with the expert guidance they need to meet state and federal testing standards. For more information, visit www.padistance.org.

PRESS CONTACTS:

For inquiries related to PA Distance Learning:
(888) 997-3352

For inquiries related to Common Sense:
Natalia Garcia
ngarcia@commonsense.org

.

SOURCE: PA Distance Learning



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
