Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Keak is proud to announce the official launch of its innovative tool, designed to simplify and optimize A/B testing for websites. Powered by artificial intelligence, Keak automates testing and optimization to deliver measurable results quickly, with no technical effort required.

Goodbye traditional A/B testing: Welcome AI-powered optimization

With its autonomous AI agent, Keak eliminates the challenges of traditional A/B testing. The platform generates, tests, and implements website variations continuously while learning from each result. In just two weeks, Keak users have seen an average 22.5% increase in conversion rates, all without writing a single line of code.

Powerful features and seamless integration

Keak integrates effortlessly with popular platforms like WordPress, Webflow, Shopify, and more. Whether a startup or an established business, Keak empowers users to:

Automatically test different URL versions to identify the best-performing one.

Use a lightweight script that ensures your site's speed remains optimal (<100 ms).

Generate variations powered by AI trained on thousands of successful tests, with a win rate exceeding 73%.

Concrete and measurable results

With over 1.4 million weekly users, Keak has facilitated the creation of 1.37 million variations and generated 2.1 billion impressions across its tests. These figures showcase its effectiveness and relevance for marketers, entrepreneurs, and e-commerce businesses looking to maximize their conversion potential.

Discover how Keak can transform a website by visiting our dedicated page: keak.com/ai.

About Keak

Keak is an AI-powered website optimisation platform that automates A/B testing and conversion rate improvement. Keak's AI agent continuously generates content variations, runs tests and analyses the results to optimise website performance without manual intervention.

SOURCE: Keak