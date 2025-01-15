Franklin, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Modula Inc., a leading manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Orfeo Finocchi as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2025.

Orfeo Finocchi as CEO of Modula North America

Based at Modula's North American facility in Franklin, Ohio, Orfeo will focus on strengthening the company's commitment to operational excellence and innovation while driving expansion in key geographical areas to meet the evolving demands of the intralogistics market and support Modula's continued growth in the United States.

Orfeo brings over 20 years of global leadership experience in business strategy, sales development, and corporate management. His history with Modula is well-established, having previously served as General Manager of System China, a subsidiary of System S.p.A. originally focused on the ceramics industry. During this time, when Modula was still part of the System group, Orfeo was responsible for expanding sales networks for Modula across China and for ceramics across the broader Asian region, including Japan, India, and Thailand.

Following the strategic decision to separate the Modula business unit from System China, Orfeo was appointed General Manager of Modula China. He successfully led the spin-off and the creation of a new legal entity and independent manufacturing facility. Under his leadership, Modula China built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. His leadership significantly contributed to expanding Modula's market presence in China and establishing the brand as a recognized name in the region.

Reflecting on his return to Modula, Orfeo shared: "I am honored to return to Modula and lead the next phase of growth. I have always shared with Mr. Franco Stefani a deep commitment to excellence and continuous innovation in production and manufacturing processes. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional teams in North America and beyond to deliver innovative solutions and expand our market presence."

With Orfeo's leadership, Modula aims to continue its mission of providing advanced automated storage solutions that improve warehouse efficiency, safety, and productivity across diverse industrial sectors.

About Modula

Modula is a leading manufacturer of automated storage solutions, designed to optimize space and improve picking and storage operations for any industrial sector or environment. Modula vertical lift module (VLM) line maximizes the storage potential of high-ceiling facilities, securing items in enclosed units up to 54 feet tall. Our horizontal carousels are ideal for low-ceiling environments, as well as those seeking maximum throughput. For both solutions, automated delivery dramatically increases productivity and saves operators from unnecessary bending, walking, and reaching for parts.



Today, Modula counts on more than 30,000 customers around the world and 4 production plants in Italy, the US (Lewiston, Maine & Franklin, Ohio), and China. In addition, Modula has a network of twelve subsidiaries (located in France, UK, Spain, Poland, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, India, Singapore, Australia, Colombia, and Mexico) and more than 100 authorized dealers worldwide. This guarantees a local presence to clients, allowing the company to serve all markets in a personal and timely manner.

For more information please visit the official website: http://www.modula.us/

