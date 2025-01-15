White & Case LLP: Statement of Ad Hoc Lebanon Bondholder Group

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2020, several of the largest institutional holders of sovereign bonds issued by Lebanon formed a group (the "Ad Hoc Group") in response to the deteriorating financial and economic situation in the country and the government's decision to default on its international bonds. The Ad Hoc Group's stated objective from the outset has been to find a sustainable and equitable solution to Lebanon's severe debt challenges. The Ad Hoc Group is supported by White & Case LLP as legal advisor.

The intervening years have witnessed a further decline of Lebanon's political, economic and security situation, which has prevented any meaningful engagement with the Lebanese authorities. Despite the lack of progress to date, the Ad Hoc Group continues to provide a forum for coordination and communication among international bondholders, and remains prepared to engage constructively with the Lebanese authorities and other domestic and international stakeholders.

In this regard, the Ad Hoc Group is encouraged by the recent election of Joseph Aoun as President of Lebanon and nomination of Nawaf Salam as prime minister, and looks forward to the formation of a new government that will have the mandate to address the many challenges facing the country.

The Ad Hoc Group also takes note of last week's statement of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon relating to the proposed suspension of Eurobond prescription periods until 9 March 2028, and confirms its willingness to discuss the implementation of the proposed suspension with the authorities and, at the appropriate time, to engage more broadly to find a resolution to the longstanding debt default.

Holders of Lebanon's international bonds who wish to learn more about the Ad Hoc Group and its objectives, or discuss recent developments, may contact White & Case LLP by emailing WCLebanonBondholderGroup@whitecase.com.

