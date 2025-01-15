VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Sincera, a leading digital advertising data company that provides objective, actionable insights to the advertising ecosystem.

Sincera helps advertisers understand the quality of data provided by publishers and content providers, and in doing so, enables advertisers to value ad impressions more accurately. As the number of digital advertising channels proliferates, and as the range of advertising data sources expands, Sincera's objective data insights become increasingly valuable for advertisers looking to optimize campaign investments.

With more advertisers embracing programmatic advertising on the open internet, the integration of Sincera tools with The Trade Desk's industry-leading platform will help advertisers get the clearest perspective on what they are buying. It will also empower publishers to provide the right range of data signals to maximize advertising demand and ad fill rates. With this acquisition, The Trade Desk's platform will show publishers which data signals are most highly valued by advertisers.

"In recent years, the digital advertising landscape has expanded rapidly with the emergence of new channels such as streaming TV, digital audio and retail media. Sincera has done an amazing job of serving this expanding ecosystem with the right data that can improve performance for all participants in the ad tech supply chain," said Jeff Green, Founder and CEO, The Trade Desk. "With this acquisition, we will scale the impact of Sincera in a way that will upgrade programmatic performance for everyone, and especially the quality of data signals that advertisers get from publishers."

Sincera has been a key business partner of The Trade Desk in recent years. Indeed, Sincera data informed The Trade Desk's recent The Sellers and Publishers Report, which highlighted where advertising value is shifting on the premium, open internet.

"Sincera has become the go-to resource for advertisers and publishers looking for objective data on advertising value. We have retained that objectivity by ensuring our focus on being an expert data company, rather than a data provider," said Mike O'Sullivan, Co-founder and CEO, Sincera. "We're excited to bring our perspective and insights to The Trade Desk. We have a shared belief that trust and growth in the programmatic ecosystem will be fueled by a transparent and fair marketplace based on objective data."

Based in New York, O'Sullivan will report directly to Green. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

