Utilico Emerging Markets Trust's (UEM's) managers Charles Jillings and Jacqueline Broers remain very upbeat about the long-term prospects for emerging market equities. They consider that, in aggregate, corporates are continuing to deliver robust earnings growth despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The nature of the trust's investments in well managed, cash-generative infrastructure and utility assets means that UEM's portfolio should be relatively resilient during periods of economic or stock market weakness. Since inception in 2005 until the end of December 2024, the trust's NAV total return has compounded at 8.9% per year.

