Physician Growth Partners Serves as Exclusive Advisor to Associated Urologists of North Carolina in its Affiliation with Solaris Health

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has recently advised Associated Urologists of North Carolina ("AUNC"), a Cary, NC-based comprehensive urology practice, in its partnership with Solaris Health ("Solaris" - backed by Lee Equity Partners).

Established in 2011 through a merger of five independent urology clinics, Associated Urologists of North Carolina has grown into the leading urology practice in North Carolina, providing care across six clinic locations through 27 urologic providers (18 physicians and 9 mid-levels). AUNC will leverage the partnership with Solaris to execute on various near- and long-term growth initiatives, including ancillary service offerings, infrastructure, and further developing its market position across the state.

"Through the expertise and guidance of PGP, AUNC was able to evaluate and embrace the benefits of joining a nationally recognized healthcare network. The PGP team's professionalism and comprehensive support throughout the process were instrumental in making this partnership a reality," stated Dr John Kaspar, urologist and partner at AUNC. "This alliance enables AUNC to enhance patient care by leveraging Solaris Health's innovative resources and advanced technologies. And as part of this esteemed organization, AUNC is well-positioned to continue providing cutting-edge, patient-centered care while expanding access to state-of-the-art treatments."

PGP Partner Robert Aprill commented on the outcome: "AUNC's partnership with Solaris allows the practice to uphold its outstanding clinical reputation in the Research Triangle market while leveraging opportunities for growth and innovation. Operating as an independent urology practice has never been more challenging; AUNC's alignment with other leading independent urology practices under the Solaris umbrella ensures a strong future for independent urology in North Carolina. PGP is proud to have guided the physicians at AUNC through this pivotal decision and significant milestone for their practice."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to AUNC in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership. Katten Muchin Rosenmann LLP served as legal counsel to AUNC.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking firm, exclusively focused on representing independent physician groups in transactions with private equity and strategic partners across all medical specialties. PGP advocates for doctors to achieve the most favorable economic outcome while retaining a significant level of control in their transactions. Since its founding in 2018, PGP has been the most active M&A advisor to independent physician groups,1 advising more than 60 practices in successful transactions with private equity and strategic partners.

