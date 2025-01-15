The January 15th 990 Deadline is Here: Navigate the Deadline with Tax990

Today marks the critical deadline for filing 990 series returns, a key tax compliance date for certain nonprofit organizations. Organizations required to meet this 990 deadline must ensure their returns are accurately filed with the IRS. Timely filing is essential for staying compliant and maintaining the trust and support of their communities.

For nonprofit organizations, managing mission-driven work while fulfilling tax obligations can be overwhelming. Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, offers a streamlined solution. With its user-friendly platform, robust features, and expert customer support, Tax990 simplifies the filing process, enabling nonprofits and tax professionals to navigate compliance with ease and confidence.

Who Must Meet the January 15th Deadline?

The IRS requires nonprofit organizations to file their 990 forms by the 15th day of the 5th month after the end of their tax year.

This deadline applies to:

Nonprofits operating on a fiscal year ended on August 31.

Organizations that received an extension via Form 8868, originally due by July 15, 2024.

Which Forms Does Tax990 Support?

Tax990 supports a comprehensive range of tax forms necessary for nonprofit organizations and related entities, including:

Form 990-N : For small nonprofits with gross receipts of 50,000 or less.

Form 990-EZ : For nonprofits with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets below $500,000.

Form 990 : For nonprofits with gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000 or more.

Form 990-PF : For private foundations, regardless of their receipts or assets.

CA Form 199 : Required for nonprofits in California to comply with state regulations.

Form 8868 : Filed to request a six-month extension for Form 990 or other nonprofit returns.

Form 1120-POL : For political organizations to meet their federal tax filing obligations.

Form 8038-CP: Filed by issuers of tax-exempt bonds to claim a credit for interest payments.



Tax990 - Trusted Partner for 990 Deadline Compliance

Tax990 offers key features to help organizations meet the January 15th filing deadline efficiently:

Flexible Filing Methods : Interview-style filing : Ideal for new filers, this option guides users through a series of questions to generate the necessary forms automatically. Form-based filing : Recommended for experienced filers, allowing direct input on digital forms for greater flexibility and control.

Automatic Inclusion of Schedules : Tax990 automatically adds relevant schedules based on the provided data, ensuring comprehensive submissions at no additional cost.

Copy Data Option: Tax990 offers an exclusive option to copy data from prior year returns filed within the software onto the current year's return. For 990-EZ, data can be copied even if the prior year's return was filed elsewhere.

Internal Audit Check : The built-in audit feature reviews completed forms for errors based on IRS guidelines and provides real-time feedback to resolve any issues before submission.

Free Retransmission of Rejected Returns : If the IRS rejects the return, Tax990 allows clients to correct the errors and resubmit at no extra charge, ensuring smooth filing.

Free First Amendment: Clients can file their first amended return free of cost if they have submitted the original return with Tax990.

Exclusive Features for Tax Professionals

Tax990 also offers advanced features tailored for tax professionals , helping them manage clients and teams:

Team Management : Tax professionals can invite team members, assign tasks, and track progress in real time.

Client Management : Easily manage multiple clients, ensuring their approval prior to submission.

E-signing Options: Streamline the process of obtaining e-signatures on Forms 8453-TE and 8879-TE for secure and compliant filing.

Tax-exempt organizations and tax professionals can begin their 990 e-filing process now by creating a free account at www.Tax990.com .

