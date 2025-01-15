Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - At CES 2025, the world's premier technology showcase, Kaadas Group, a global leader in the smart lock industry, captivated audiences with its cutting-edge innovations and reaffirmed its position as a leading brand in the global smart lock market. As the largest and most influential consumer electronics exhibition, CES attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and tech industry experts every year. This year, Kaadas not only unveiled its flagship product, the Legendary Master K70 smart lock, but also showcased a series of breakthrough technologies and solutions that demonstrate its deep expertise and forward-thinking vision in the smart lock industry.







Kaadas places special emphasis on the integration of AI technology in its products. The Legendary Master K70 smart lock incorporates industry-leading AI technology, achieving breakthroughs in four key application scenarios: AI cat-eye monitoring, AI biometric recognition, AI trajectory mapping, and AI dynamic detection. These features elevate the product's intelligence and security, providing users with an unprecedented smart home experience.

The Legendary Master K70 smart lock emerged as the star product of the show, garnering attention for its advanced technology, top-tier security features, and ease of use. The K70 offers a variety of unlocking methods, including 3D facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, password entry, and card access, all backed by Kaadas' proprietary SuperShield intelligent security system for all-around user protection. Additionally, the K70 comes with enhanced features such as auto-lock, peephole door viewer, and auto-lockout function for failed attempts, elevating both security and convenience for the user.





In recent years, Kaadas Group has been aggressively expanding its global footprint. Its smart lock products are now sold in 36 countries, including the United States and Singapore, with more than 10 million units sold worldwide. Kaadas was also recently named to the 2024 Forbes China "Top 30 Globalization Leading Brands," becoming the only smart lock brand to be included in the list. This recognition highlights the company's leadership in the global smart lock market and underscores the global rise of Chinese smart lock brands.

Kaadas continues to invest heavily in research and development, featuring R&D centers in Los Angeles, Shenzhen, and Changsha, complemented by a global team of over 400 engineers across Silicon Valley and other key locations.. With manufacturing bases in Ouhai of Zhejiang Province, Zhuhai, and Zhongshan, Kaadas is building the world's largest smart security tech industrial park, positioning itself for long-term growth with a production capacity of millions of smart locks annually.





Participation in CES is not just about showcasing Kaadas' latest innovations; it is also an opportunity to engage with global tech leaders and explore future technological trends. Moving forward, Kaadas will continue to lead the global smart lock industry, delivering even more secure, convenient, and innovative solutions for consumers from all over the world.

