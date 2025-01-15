The 2 GW Al Dhafra solar park covers an area of 21. 5 square km in the sandy outskirts of the suburb Dhafra near Abu Dhabi. pv magazine visited to get the lowdown on the plant's specs and how it is contributing to the local energy landscape. It rarely rains in the desert of Abu Dhabi, but the heavens opened when pv magazine visited in January to see the 2 GW Al Dhafra solar park. Local engineers tell us it is the world's largest single-site solar plant, producing enough energy to power 200,000 homes. Some of the 3. 8 million panels it contains are visible from the visitor center, but there is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...