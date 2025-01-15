A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Texas Rangers Bring 2025 Season Direct to Fans on Victory+

The Texas Rangers and A Parent Media Co. Inc. Sign Multi-Year Deal to Stream Regional Broadcasts of Rangers Games to Victory+

The Texas Rangers and A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), owner of Victory+, today announced a groundbreaking streaming partnership, the multi-year deal will make Victory+ the streaming home for all regional games starting with the 2025 Major League Baseball season. With the announcement, the Texas Rangers become the latest professional sports team to join the direct-to-consumer streaming service Victory+.

"The Rangers' partnership with Victory+ as our direct-to-consumer provider is a tremendous first step as the club continues to finalize our television offerings for 2025 game broadcasts," said Chairman, Rangers Sports Media & Entertainment Company Neil Leibman "Victory+ has proven itself over the past few months as a reliable streaming home for several professional sports teams, and we feel Rangers fans will enjoy the familiarity, convenience, and simplicity of this service."

The agreement with Victory+ represents the first element of the Rangers' effort to provide fans with multiple viewing options for game broadcasts in 2025. The Rangers expect to announce final details regarding those options in the coming weeks. The most up-to-date information regarding Rangers broadcast options can be found at rangers.com/tunein .

Fans will be able to purchase a Season Pass to watch games on Victory+ for just $100, granting them access to the full season of Rangers baseball, including select Spring Training games in March. Victory+ is committed to the fan experience, giving viewers opportunities to win prizes throughout the season, have access to exclusive fan experiences, and more. Full details and access packages will be available in the coming weeks.

"We're thrilled to add Texas Rangers baseball to the Victory+ service in the 2025 season, giving fans another way to access this iconic team," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "It's an honor to become the Rangers' first direct-to-consumer streaming home and offer both Rangers and Dallas Stars games to fans throughout the region. We can't wait to give even more fans the viewing experience they deserve."

Fans can also expect free on-demand Texas Rangers content, including exclusive player interviews and behind-the-scenes features. Victory+ remains the free streaming home for Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks games and offers a wide variety of free on-demand sports content and sports channels available to fans everywhere. In December 2024, APMC announced early success metrics for the Victory+ service and live games, seeing three to four times higher viewership and over half a million downloads.

Access packages will be available for purchase in early February with full details to follow in the coming weeks. Fans can join the early-access waitlist to be the first to purchase and receive special perks. Get updates and more information at victoryplus.com/rangers .

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ is a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct-to-consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

