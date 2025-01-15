Handa Therapeutics LLC.: Handa Therapeutics Acquires FDA Approved Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Drug, PHYRAGO Tablets

PHYRAGO Represents the First and Only Improved Version of SPRYCEL® That Can Be Safely Co-administered With Gastric Acid-Reducing Agents

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Handa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Handa") (6620.TWO) announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Handa Therapeutics, LLC (the "Company"), has acquired PHYRAGO (dasatinib) tablets, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approved chronic myeloid leukemia treatment that was developed by Nanocopoeia, LLC. PHYRAGO is the first and only dasatinib product that can be co-administered with gastric acid-reducing agents. An estimated one-third of patients who require SPRYCEL® treatment may also take gastric acid-reducing agents1, which can reduce dasatinib's drug exposure by more than 40% when taken with a proton pump inhibitor and more than 60% when taken with an H2 receptor antagonist2.

PHYRAGO was granted Orphan-Drug Designation and has received three (3) years of data exclusivity that will expire December 5, 2026. Should PHYRAGO be granted Orphan-Drug Exclusivity, it may be eligible for seven (7) years of exclusivity, until December 5, 2030. PHYRAGO is protected by several issued patents, including those listed in the FDA's Approved Drugs and Therapeutic Equivalents publication (the "Orange Book") that expire January 22, 2041.

The Company is in the process of selecting a U.S. commercialization partner and expects PHYRAGO to be available to patients in Q1-2025.

PHYRAGO is indicated for adult patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase and adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) who no longer benefit from, or did not tolerate, other treatments.

"PHYRAGO represents a novel dasatinib formulation that delivers equivalent efficacy to SPRYCEL®, with the additional benefit of allowing patients to take dasatinib with gastric acid-reducing agents", said Bill Liu, Chairman and CEO of Handa. "Unlike SPRYCEL®, PHYRAGO allows concomitant use with a proton pump inhibitor or H2 receptor antagonist."

The effect of co-administration of gastric acid-reducing agents on SPRYCEL® is significant. The SPRYCEL® label warns that the "co-administration of SPRYCEL with a gastric acid-reducing agent may decrease the concentration of dasatinib. Decreased dasatinib concentrations may reduce efficacy. Do not administer H2 agonists or proton pump inhibitors with SPRYCEL."3

The FDA approved PHYRAGO with a label that allows co-administration with gastric acid-reducing agents, stating that "No clinically significant differences in the pharmacokinetics of PHYRAGO were observed following concomitant use with omeprazole (proton pump inhibitor) or famotidine (H2 receptor antagonist)."4 and "Avoid concomitant use of PHYRAGO with antacids. If concomitant use of an antacid cannot be avoided, administer the antacid at least 2 hours prior to or 2 hours after the dose of PHYRAGO."5

According to Bristol Myers Squibb's annual report, net sales of SPRYCEL® in 2023 totaled $1.44 billion. For full prescribing information about PHYRAGO, please visit www.phyrago.com.

About Handa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Handa is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing high-quality medications that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and neurology. Handa's leadership has a proven track record of building effective teams, high quality product portfolios and successful pharmaceutical businesses. For more information, please visit www.handapharma.com.

