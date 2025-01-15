Northwestern Mutual: Why It's Never Too Early to Start Saving for College

Saving for college is an important step for any child's future. While it may seem early, every small contribution adds up over time, providing a head start on rising education costs. Whether parents are exploring the best college savings plans or looking for ways to teach their children about finances, starting now can make all the difference. Here are some key reasons why it's never too early to start saving for college.

It Gives Time for Money to Grow

One of the most useful aspects of saving early is that it gives time for the money invested in a student's education account to grow as time goes on. By starting early, students and parents can take advantage of compound interest. This allows them to get more "bang for their buck" when they need to put that money to use for tuition, books, and other college costs.

It Encourages Students to Invest in Their Future

By involving students in their college savings, parents can help build their children's active interest in their future, how they envision it, and how they will eventually be able to pay for it.

Parents can encourage their children by allowing them to:

Contribute money from summer jobs or allowance

Regularly reviewing their college savings accounts together

Continuing to have open conversations about the financial aspect of college

By bringing students in early on the savings planning, they can become active and engaged, working to build their ideal future.

It Helps Build a Solid Understanding of Borrowing

From a practical standpoint, saving early for college can help students gain a better understanding of money overall so they will not find themselves stumped by questions like "How do student loans work?"

Instead, when students actively participate in the college savings process, they can learn how loans work for education, which can set them up to understand how other types of loans (like mortgages or personal loans) work if they decide to take them out.

It Allows Families to Explore Different Savings Options

Just like a healthy mix of investments can be great for an investor, committing to saving early enables families to explore different savings options to help pay for college.

From 529 plans to educational savings accounts and Roth IRAs, there are loads of options available that can help families save for education in impactful ways. Consider exploring these, either independently or through a trusted financial advisor, to make the most of the different avenues for savings that are available.

It Teaches Healthy Financial Habits

Finally, by instilling an understanding of saving for something as important as an education, students can learn from their parents and families about how vital it is to keep healthy financial habits overall. From this one instance of saving for college, students can then learn about things like budgeting, making a financial plan, and working towards realizing their goals in life with the everyday use of those healthy financial habits.

