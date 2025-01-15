Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northwestern Mutual: Why It's Never Too Early to Start Saving for College

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Saving for college is an important step for any child's future. While it may seem early, every small contribution adds up over time, providing a head start on rising education costs. Whether parents are exploring the best college savings plans or looking for ways to teach their children about finances, starting now can make all the difference. Here are some key reasons why it's never too early to start saving for college.

It Gives Time for Money to Grow

One of the most useful aspects of saving early is that it gives time for the money invested in a student's education account to grow as time goes on. By starting early, students and parents can take advantage of compound interest. This allows them to get more "bang for their buck" when they need to put that money to use for tuition, books, and other college costs.

It Encourages Students to Invest in Their Future

By involving students in their college savings, parents can help build their children's active interest in their future, how they envision it, and how they will eventually be able to pay for it.

Parents can encourage their children by allowing them to:

  • Contribute money from summer jobs or allowance

  • Regularly reviewing their college savings accounts together

  • Continuing to have open conversations about the financial aspect of college

By bringing students in early on the savings planning, they can become active and engaged, working to build their ideal future.

It Helps Build a Solid Understanding of Borrowing

From a practical standpoint, saving early for college can help students gain a better understanding of money overall so they will not find themselves stumped by questions like "How do student loans work?"

Instead, when students actively participate in the college savings process, they can learn how loans work for education, which can set them up to understand how other types of loans (like mortgages or personal loans) work if they decide to take them out.

It Allows Families to Explore Different Savings Options

Just like a healthy mix of investments can be great for an investor, committing to saving early enables families to explore different savings options to help pay for college.

From 529 plans to educational savings accounts and Roth IRAs, there are loads of options available that can help families save for education in impactful ways. Consider exploring these, either independently or through a trusted financial advisor, to make the most of the different avenues for savings that are available.

It Teaches Healthy Financial Habits

Finally, by instilling an understanding of saving for something as important as an education, students can learn from their parents and families about how vital it is to keep healthy financial habits overall. From this one instance of saving for college, students can then learn about things like budgeting, making a financial plan, and working towards realizing their goals in life with the everyday use of those healthy financial habits.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI.

Contact:

Don Klein, 1-800-323-7033

SOURCE: Northwestern Mutual



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.