WeCap Plc - Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: WECAP PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name MAX CAPITAL LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable) ST HELIER, JERSEY

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name MAX CAPITAL LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable) ST HELIER, JERSEY

Name NATURAL TECHNOLOGY EVOLUTION LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable) ST HELIER, JERSEY

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 20 DECEMBER 2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 15 JANUARY 2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.94% 34,400,000