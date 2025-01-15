People Helping People Receives $75,000 Grant from KeyBank to Support Employment Opportunities for Underserved Women

KeyBank has awarded a $75,000 grant to People Helping People (PHP) in Salt Lake City, a nonprofit providing employment training and resources to low-income women and single mothers who are working towards financial self-sufficiency through long-term successful employment.

PHP offers a four-phased program for underserved females, focused on coaching, mentoring, developing employment strategies, and offering continued career development opportunities. PHP's overall mission is to reduce the number of Utah families living in poverty by helping low-income women, primarily single moms, reach adequate income through sustainable employment.

"We believe that every woman is capable and deserving of achieving success and self-sufficiency. We promote this belief by helping our clients see the benefits of work, navigate barriers that they might be facing, and learn how to build the confidence needed to communicate their value to employers. Work looks different for all of us, but how we work and why we work is the differentiating factor. We meet each client where she is at and help her to see she is capable of extraordinary things," said Kathryn Thomas, Executive Director, People Helping People.

Established in 1993, PHP is focused on creating an environment where single moms can gain the employment support needed to flourish in their careers and in life. The program supports more than 1,000 low-income women and single moms annually. The grant funds will be used to scale PHP's program operations.

"People Helping People supports vulnerable Utah women with the employment training and resources needed today to help them flourish, thereby strengthening themselves, their families and their communities," said Drew Yergensen, KeyBank Utah market president. "KeyBank is proud to support this admirable mission to help our neighbors and make our community stronger in the process."

About People Helping People, Inc.

People Helping People is dedicated to reducing the number of children living in poverty by teaching low-income women, primarily single mothers, how to earn an adequate income through successful employment. While there is no one-size fits all approach, we believe that a good job with good benefits with a good company and long-term employment support can go a long way in helping single moms become financially self-sufficient. At PHP, we have seen firsthand over the last 3 decades how successful employment positively impacts the lives of women and their families. We believe that the only permanent route of our poverty is an adequate income. Our employment program, through the work of dedicated volunteers and staff, and community partners like KeyBank, creates and environment where single mothers and women can and will flourish both in their careers and in life.

About KeyCorp

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is a Member FDIC.

