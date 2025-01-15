Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
15.01.25
16:29 Uhr
270,65 Euro
+1,10
+0,41 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
269,55270,1018:52
269,50270,1518:52
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 17:50 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: Creating Prosperity by Connecting the World

Finanznachrichten News

By Raj Subramaniam, President & CEO FedEx Corporation

Originally published in FedEx's 2024 Global Economic Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / FedEx has been transforming transportation and logistics services for more than 50 years, advancing our purpose to connect people and possibilities around the world as a result. From pioneering overnight delivery to inventing package tracking to expanding international trade - innovation is in our DNA, which has empowered us to continue pushing boundaries to make supply chains smarter for everyone. These efforts enable the success of our customers, build prosperity in the communities where we operate, and accelerate the flow of goods and ideas that generate economic growth across countries and regions. We call this impact the FedEx Effect.

This report quantifies the FedEx Effect by showing the value of the company's economic contributions around the world. For the fourth consecutive year, we have measured a range of factors, including the impact of our company's revenues, capital expenditures, and spending on wages, as well as the ripple effects generated by our core services. To reflect the scale of our operations, we have calculated the impact that FedEx makes on the global economy as a whole, as well as on the economies of the United States and our major operating regions.

Today, FedEx connects the vast majority of the world's gross domestic product. As a result of this reach, FedEx contributed more than $85 billion in direct economic impact to the global economy in fiscal year (FY) 2024.1 In addition to this direct impact, FedEx spending to maintain its operations and its business services stimulates economic activity at other companies across the global economy - which is considered the company's indirect impact. In FY 2024, FedEx indirectly contributed an additional $39 billion in net economic output 2 around the world. In the global Transportation, Storage, and Communications sector,3 the company's indirect impact was the largest contribution totaling an estimated $20.4 billion.

The extensive FedEx supply chain multiplies this impact. In calendar year (CY) 4 2023, FedEx contracted with approximately 100,000 suppliers, 90% of which are small businesses.5 FedEx spending with these suppliers drives further economic growth and supports local job creation.

Our global reach also gives FedEx a unique opportunity to make positive contributions to the world beyond the impact of our business activities. FedEx is committed to supporting the communities where we live, work, and serve through FedEx Cares, which provides charitable donations in the form of direct financial support, employee volunteering, and in-kind shipping services. FedEx is also investing in sustainable technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable power to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, while contributing to the research and development of the next generation of sustainable breakthroughs, such as carbon capture.

While this report highlights the impact of our operations during FY 2024, FedEx remains committed to the spirit of innovation and progress on which our company was founded. We recently consolidated our major operating companies into Federal Express Corporation - becoming a single company operating a unified, fully integrated air-ground express network under the respected FedEx brand. The change will allow us to become a more flexible, efficient, and intelligent network to better serve our customers. We are also combining the data and insights from the 16 million packages we deliver per day globally with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create new digital tools and solutions that are helping us run and change our business, digitize our customers' supply chains, and move up the value chain in e-commerce.

We believe that operating as one FedEx team is another milestone in our company's history of bringing the world closer together. By continuing to foster connections between people and possibilities everywhere in the world, we can multiply our economic impact for years to come.

Read more

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.