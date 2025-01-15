Albuquerque, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Secretsos Foundation is pleased to announce two new quarterly grants for 2025 in partnership with Bayhorse Foundation Trust and Alvin Dean Harding. Secretsos Foundation will administer a quarterly grant of $2,500 for Native American family business owners, and a separate $2,500 quarterly grant for HVAC professionals in Utah. These grants empower underrepresented entrepreneurs and support their economic growth through strategic financial assistance.

Bayhorse Foundation Trust

Supporting Native American Entrepreneurs

In partnership with Bayhorse Foundation Trust, a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to aiding Indigenous family farm and business owners, Secretsos Foundation will administer a grant of $2,500 each quarter throughout 2025.

This grant is designed to provide financial assistance to Native American family entrepreneurs, enabling them to protect, reacquire, and develop their ancestral homelands and water resources.

"We are honored to partner with the Bayhorse Foundation Trust as our newest Distinguished Ally in 2025," said April Porter, CEO of Secretsos. "This partnership embodies our commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and sustainable community development."

Duane Moss, founding Trustee of Bayhorse Foundation Trust, shared: "We look forward to our partnership with Secretsos Foundation in providing financial support and valuable insights as we empower those we serve. The 'BayHorse' name honors Biblical and American Indian references to those who are seeking to establish their families' promised homelands and their balanced, self-sustaining future for generations to come." To support the Bayhorse Foundation Trust directly, please email info@bayhorse.org and visit its developing website at https://bayhorse.org.

Honoring the Legacy of Alvin Dean Harding in Utah's HVAC Industry

Secretsos Foundation also proudly announces a new quarterly grant of $2,500 each quarter in 2025 for HVAC business owners and apprentices operating in Utah.

This grant honors the legacy of Alvin Dean Harding, a distinguished leader in the HVAC industry and former owner of Allied Plumbing and Heating with contractor licenses in 8 western states, owner of M&H Electric, Director of Wasatch Bank, President of Utah Contractors Association.

Some of his notable projects included University of Utah Medical Center, Utah Valley Hospital, Dixie Medical Center, One Utah Center, and Provo High School. More about Mr. Harding's legacy can be found here.

This quarterly grant seeks to support Utah's growing HVAC community and foster the development of skilled tradespeople in the Utah community. With the astounding costs of college education and as more people turn to trades, Secretsos Foundation continues its mission to transform small business owners into Elite Entrepreneurs through practical education, expert mentorship, and inclusive peer communities.

"We honor Alvin Dean Harding and his dedication to the HVAC industry in Utah. We hope this 2025 quarterly grant continues to inspire future generations and the next wave of skilled professionals in Utah," said April Porter.

About Secretsos Foundation

In partnership with our Distinguished Allies who are industry leaders committed to community reinvestment and donations, Secretsos Foundation provides quarterly grants to fulfill its mission to fund underserved entrepreneurs throughout the United States. Through these strategic alliances, Secretsos Foundation serves as a catalyst for positive change for emerging entrepreneurs in multiple industries.

To learn more about the mission, visit the website and to donate, click here.

Alvin Dean Harding

About Secretsos

Secretsos - the Business Intelligence Agency, transforms small business owners to elite entrepreneurs through practical and holistic business education, guided expert mentorship, inclusive peer communities, and financial assistance.

