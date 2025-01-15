Whitten Architects Marks 35+ Years With Leadership Growth

Renowned firm appoints additional principal, shaping future of the practice

Whitten Architects, an award-winning residential architectural firm in Maine, celebrates more than 35 years of history with an expansion of its leadership team. Joining founder Rob Whitten and principal Russ Tyson is Tom Lane, who has been with the firm since 2017 and now steps into the role of principal.

"Tom and I met while reviewing student work at U Maine Augusta. We share common interests in craft, communication, and a love of architecture. He brings vision, detail, and rigor to the Whitten Architects team," says Whitten. "Russ and I welcome Tom as a new partner and owner."

Growing up in South Shore, Massachusetts, Tom developed a deep love for the ocean and New England. At the University of Utah in the Rocky Mountains, where Lane earned his Master of Architecture, he developed a keen interest in the relationship between architecture and the landscape. This helped pave the way for his dedication to nature-inspired architecture in his work today. His studies informed his belief in the importance of understanding a site's unique qualities and the need for site-responsive design. After graduate school, Lane practiced in offices in Salt Lake City and Boston, working on a variety of project types including art museums, libraries, and custom residential designs. This diverse experience allowed him to develop a versatile approach to architecture, adapting to different scales and contexts.

"Tom has devoted his passion and energy to the studio with the dedication of an owner. His progression from contributor to leader, and now to owner, is a natural recognition of his commitment, talent, and love for what we do. We look forward to many more fun and bright years together," says Tyson.

In addition to being a licensed architect in Maine, Lane is also a member of the American Institute of Architects, active in the Custom Residential Architects Network (CRAN), and has served terms as a board member and president of the Portland Society for Architecture. His contributions have helped Whitten Architects earn multiple awards from AIA Maine and AIA New England. Lane regularly serves on design juries at the University of Maine Augusta and has been a guest critic at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Utah. As an author and illustrator, his work is published in the "Architect's Guidebook to Structures" textbook, and he has shared his insights on the "Genius Loci" or spirit of place in an article published by Maine Home+Design magazine.

"Whitten Architects is known for designing homes that connect with nature," says Lane. "We believe our mission is more relevant now than ever. It's been my privilege to learn from mentors, colleagues, builders, and clients over the past 8 years. In my new role, I am committed to supporting our studio culture that is curious, creative, and committed to serving our clients."

Over the last 35 years, Whitten Architects has been designing thoughtfully considered homes in New England. With a focus exclusively on residential design, the firm has designed a range of project types from camps to cottages, modern homes to historic renovations. The Portland-based firm has won a number of awards over the years and has been nationally published in a variety of residential home design books and magazines. The design team collectively offers decades of hands-on residential design and construction experience, as well as a common ethos that a home should reflect its occupants, and its design should first develop from an appreciation for and an understanding of its context.

