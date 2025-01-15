Apex Gaming Network and League-M Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Mobile Gaming Advertising

Apex Gaming Network, a global leader in mobile digital gaming solutions, has joined forces with League-M, a cutting-edge digital marketing company, to establish a strategic partnership that will revolutionize the mobile gaming advertising landscape. This collaboration aims to bring innovative, non-intrusive advertising solutions to the booming European gaming industry, offering brands new ways to engage players while maximizing revenue potential.

With gaming continuing to experience unprecedented growth worldwide, Apex Gaming Network and League-M's strategic partnership will focus on creating seamless in-game advertising experiences that enhance rather than disrupt gameplay. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, the collaboration will offer advanced ad technologies, data-driven audience targeting, and immersive ad formats that appeal to both gamers and advertisers.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Innovative Ad Formats: The partnership will introduce new ad formats that are designed to integrate seamlessly within mobile games. These include Cloud gaming, rewarded video ads, interactive placements, and native in-game advertising that allow brands to connect with gamers in an organic, engaging manner. Enhanced Audience Insights: Through League-M's sophisticated digital marketing solutions, advertisers will gain access to deep insights into player behaviour, preferences, and demographics. This will enable more precise targeting and personalized ad experiences, driving higher engagement and return on investment for brands. Monetization for Game Developers: Game developers will benefit from more effective monetization opportunities without compromising the user experience. Apex Gaming Network's extensive platform reach combined with League-M's advanced advertising solutions will allow developers to maximize ad revenue while maintaining player retention. Global Reach with Local Expertise: By combining Apex Gaming Network's global mobile gaming presence with League-M's expertise in gaming marketing, the partnership will enable brands to launch cross-market campaigns that resonate with diverse gaming audiences worldwide.

Walder Amaya, CEO of Apex Gaming Network shared his excitement for the partnership. "We're thrilled to partner with League-M to bring cutting-edge mobile advertising solutions to our platform. Together, we're committed to helping game developers monetize their games more effectively while offering brands new ways to reach the growing mobile gaming audience,"

Florian Lormes, Co-Founder of League-M Europe also expressed optimism "Our partnership with Apex Gaming Network represents a game-changing opportunity for brands and developers. We're focused on delivering innovative, high-impact ad experiences that fit naturally into the gaming environment, allowing for deeper engagement without disrupting the gameplay experience."

The strategic partnership marks a new chapter in the evolution of mobile gaming advertising, creating an ecosystem where brands can engage with highly engaged gamers, developers can unlock new revenue streams, and players enjoy ads that add value to their gaming experience.

For more information, please contact:

Rachelle Newbigging

Director of Communications

Apex Gaming Network

Email: Rachelle@apexmobilemedia.com

Website: www.apexgamingnetwork.com

About Apex Gaming Network

Founded in Toronto, with offices in Montreal, Vancouver in Canada and now London (UK), Apex Gaming Network (AGN) is at the forefront of transforming the gaming industry through innovative advertising technology. AGN specializes in a comprehensive suite of in-game advertising solutions, including rewarded videos, cloud gaming ads, metaverse engagements, livestream advertising, in-game audio, and virtual out-of-home advertising. Our technology integrates seamlessly into the most popular games on mobile, cloud, desktop, and live stream platforms, reaching a diverse audience of millions across all demographics.

About League M

League-M Europe was founded in 2019 by Pia Kniprath, Gunnar Obermeier and Florian Lormes and works both exclusively and in close partnership with world-leading In-game networks, community & streaming platforms, DOOH providers and location-based marketing services. The mission: to provide customers and agencies with easy access to exciting and hard-to-reach target groups across all media. This makes League-M one of the widest-reaching, independent marketing specialists based in Germany with an attractive client portfolio and innovative advertising opportunities: "The independent League of global inventory & audiences.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Apex Gaming Network

View the original press release on accesswire.com