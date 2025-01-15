Electronic Team, Inc.: CloudMounter for Windows 3.0 Adds Support for Box and MEGA

The updated CloudMounter for Windows version is focused on adding support for Box and MEGA, improving performance, and resolving several technical issues.

Electronic Team, Inc. launches a new CloudMounter for Windows update that expands the range of supported cloud storage platforms by integrating Box and MEGA, making the app more versatile.

In addition to adding new connections, performance improvements have been made for online file handling, with updates to Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive integrations.

Along with the improvements, several issues have been resolved. The release version 3.0 has fixed problems with connecting to some FTP servers, uploading files after restarting the app, and issues with installing the app on Arm-based PCs.

With the updated version, CloudMoubter for Windows still retains the best of its main goal: to simplify the process of accessing and organizing data across multiple platforms and make online files accessible right from File Explorer.

