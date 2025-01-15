The groundbreaking collaboration aims to enhance scalability and patient access to life-saving treatments, addressing global needs in the CGT market.

CGT Global and Cellex Cell Professionals are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership to address the pressing global needs in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. With over 40 years of combined experience and complementary capabilities, the companies aim to transform a market struggling with scalability and patient access to life-saving treatments.

CGT Global, a US leader in human cell collection, expansion and preservation, operates medical clinics and laboratories in the US providing R&D and GMP clinical collection and manufacturing for top pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CDMOs worldwide. Founder and CEO, Cate Dyer Spears started her company in 2010 with an unwavering vision to create better outcomes for patients through the development and delivery of drug therapies, devices and cures to serve patients in the US. She has grown the company organically and remains the sole owner of CGT Global.

Cellex Cell Professionals, headquartered in Germany, was founded in 2001 by Prof. Gerhard Ehninger, a renowned hematologist and oncologist. Cellex pioneered peripheral stem cell collection in Dresden and Cologne, Germany, for G-CSF mobilized unrelated allogeneic donors for patients worldwide and enabled over 50,000 transplants. Cellex began CAR-T manufacturing in 2015 for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, contributing to the advancement of cancer therapy development even before the FDA approved the first CAR-T therapy in the US in 2017. Serving patients across Europe and Middle East, as owner and CEO, Prof. Ehninger has grown the company without outside investors to an end-to-end cell therapy manufacturer, and Cellex is a growing leader across Europe and Middle East in cell-based therapeutics. The company currently serves six customers and is involved in the manufacturing of three of the six commercial CAR-T products marketed in Europe.

This first-of-its-kind global partnership addresses the provision of cells from healthy donors to support the development of cell and gene therapy products and from patients with specific diseases to advance research and deepen understanding of various medical conditions. By streamlining development, manufacturing, and distribution, the collaboration enables cost-effective treatments for devastating diseases like cancer, which claimed 40 million lives between 2020 and 2024. In comparison, COVID claimed 7 million lives in the same period.

During COVID, CGT Global leveraged its cutting-edge US laboratories to scale a pandemic response, assuming testing responsibilities from the National Guard, numerous hospitals, hundreds of nursing homes, tribal communities, organ donor organizations (OPOs), electric utility companies, school systems, counties, cities, and public health systems. This experience, coupled with its robust and growing infrastructure and healthcare network, positions CGT Global to enhance Cellex's US presence and accelerate therapy delivery.

CGT Global Founder and CEO Cate Spears commented on the collaboration with Cellex, stating, "As Cellex's partner, we're reinforcing our shared commitment to accelerating cell and gene therapy manufacturing to help streamline the commercialization of treatments. This collaboration combines our strengths and expertise, enabling us to significantly increase global patient access to these life-changing remedies."

Prof. Gerhard Ehninger, MD, Founder of Cellex Cell Professionals, emphasized the importance of the partnership, saying, "This relationship marks a crucial milestone in expanding our cell and gene therapy manufacturing pipeline in the US. Working with CGT Global's expansive clinics, healthcare partnerships and GMP facilities will allow us to accelerate the path to commercialization for the pharma clients we currently support. It also allows us the quickest path forward to a global footprint. We have built a strong partnership with CGT Global and look forward to expanding it with this new partnership."

ABOUT CGT GLOBAL

Since its founding in 2010, CGT Global has been on a mission to transform healthcare by accelerating cell and gene therapy research and clinical trials, streamlining the commercialization of new treatments, and traversing the last mile to patient access. By innovating each stage in the cycle development, commercialization, and delivery, we reduce the overall cost of care and multiply access points so that millions can receive cutting-edge, life-saving cell and gene therapies.

ABOUT CELLEX CELL PROFESSIONALS:

Cellex Cell Professionals is a world leader in manufacturing hematopoietic blood stem cell products and a leading European manufacturer for CAR-T cell products, co-operating with several major pharma and biotech companies in this innovative field. Cellex's extensive, highly experienced collection centers combined with its automated, audited and inspected state-of-the-art GMP facility for cell and gene therapy manufacturing ensures efficient support for the distribution of cell products.

For more information about CGT Global, visit www.cgt.global

For more information about CELLEX, visit www.cellex.me

