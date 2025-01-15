Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
15.01.25
19:32 Uhr
1,460 Euro
+0,080
+5,80 %
15.01.2025 18:49 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jan-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
15 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               15 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      160,809 
Highest price paid per share:         125.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          121.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.9998p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,011,293 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,011,293) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      123.9998p                    160,809

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1530              121.00          08:15:11         00318543002TRLO1     XLON 
50000             122.00          10:26:20         00318561144TRLO1     XLON 
1419              122.00          10:27:22         00318561192TRLO1     XLON 
1046              122.00          10:27:22         00318561191TRLO1     XLON 
585              123.00          10:28:39         00318561225TRLO1     XLON 
671              123.00          10:28:39         00318561224TRLO1     XLON 
636              123.00          10:28:39         00318561223TRLO1     XLON 
594              123.50          10:33:15         00318561415TRLO1     XLON 
420              123.50          10:33:15         00318561414TRLO1     XLON 
344              123.50          10:33:15         00318561413TRLO1     XLON 
760              123.50          10:33:15         00318561412TRLO1     XLON 
639              123.50          10:33:15         00318561411TRLO1     XLON 
259              123.50          10:33:15         00318561410TRLO1     XLON 
597              124.50          10:37:34         00318561565TRLO1     XLON 
1305              124.50          10:37:34         00318561564TRLO1     XLON 
640              124.50          10:37:34         00318561568TRLO1     XLON 
705              124.50          10:37:34         00318561567TRLO1     XLON 
596              124.50          10:37:34         00318561566TRLO1     XLON 
803              124.00          10:38:16         00318561603TRLO1     XLON 
2410              124.00          10:38:16         00318561602TRLO1     XLON 
1647              123.50          10:38:16         00318561605TRLO1     XLON 
855              123.50          10:38:16         00318561604TRLO1     XLON 
1669              124.00          10:48:01         00318562011TRLO1     XLON 
1165              124.50          12:46:52         00318565972TRLO1     XLON 
150              124.50          12:53:55         00318566151TRLO1     XLON 
52               124.50          12:53:59         00318566152TRLO1     XLON 
822              124.50          12:55:34         00318566192TRLO1     XLON 
822              124.00          13:00:47         00318566369TRLO1     XLON 
325              124.00          13:01:20         00318566391TRLO1     XLON 
806              124.00          13:28:29         00318567055TRLO1     XLON 
11964             125.00          13:31:02         00318567352TRLO1     XLON 
6226              125.00          13:31:02         00318567351TRLO1     XLON 
1582              125.00          13:33:04         00318567528TRLO1     XLON 
3484              125.00          13:33:04         00318567529TRLO1     XLON 
153              125.00          13:50:00         00318568429TRLO1     XLON 
613              125.00          13:50:00         00318568428TRLO1     XLON 
1532              125.00          13:50:00         00318568427TRLO1     XLON 
765              125.00          13:50:00         00318568426TRLO1     XLON 
778              125.00          14:50:06         00318573761TRLO1     XLON 
779              125.00          14:50:06         00318573760TRLO1     XLON 
779              125.00          14:50:06         00318573759TRLO1     XLON 
1558              125.00          14:50:06         00318573758TRLO1     XLON 
837              124.50          14:50:24         00318573767TRLO1     XLON 
1383              125.00          15:04:28         00318574647TRLO1     XLON 
571              125.00          15:05:44         00318574735TRLO1     XLON 
1864              125.00          15:05:44         00318574734TRLO1     XLON 
835              125.00          15:12:04         00318575090TRLO1     XLON 
834              125.00          15:12:48         00318575151TRLO1     XLON 
50000             125.50          15:32:11         00318576173TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  370804 
EQS News ID:  2068565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2068565&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2025 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
