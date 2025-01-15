DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jan-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 15 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 160,809 Highest price paid per share: 125.50p Lowest price paid per share: 121.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.9998p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,011,293 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,011,293) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.9998p 160,809

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1530 121.00 08:15:11 00318543002TRLO1 XLON 50000 122.00 10:26:20 00318561144TRLO1 XLON 1419 122.00 10:27:22 00318561192TRLO1 XLON 1046 122.00 10:27:22 00318561191TRLO1 XLON 585 123.00 10:28:39 00318561225TRLO1 XLON 671 123.00 10:28:39 00318561224TRLO1 XLON 636 123.00 10:28:39 00318561223TRLO1 XLON 594 123.50 10:33:15 00318561415TRLO1 XLON 420 123.50 10:33:15 00318561414TRLO1 XLON 344 123.50 10:33:15 00318561413TRLO1 XLON 760 123.50 10:33:15 00318561412TRLO1 XLON 639 123.50 10:33:15 00318561411TRLO1 XLON 259 123.50 10:33:15 00318561410TRLO1 XLON 597 124.50 10:37:34 00318561565TRLO1 XLON 1305 124.50 10:37:34 00318561564TRLO1 XLON 640 124.50 10:37:34 00318561568TRLO1 XLON 705 124.50 10:37:34 00318561567TRLO1 XLON 596 124.50 10:37:34 00318561566TRLO1 XLON 803 124.00 10:38:16 00318561603TRLO1 XLON 2410 124.00 10:38:16 00318561602TRLO1 XLON 1647 123.50 10:38:16 00318561605TRLO1 XLON 855 123.50 10:38:16 00318561604TRLO1 XLON 1669 124.00 10:48:01 00318562011TRLO1 XLON 1165 124.50 12:46:52 00318565972TRLO1 XLON 150 124.50 12:53:55 00318566151TRLO1 XLON 52 124.50 12:53:59 00318566152TRLO1 XLON 822 124.50 12:55:34 00318566192TRLO1 XLON 822 124.00 13:00:47 00318566369TRLO1 XLON 325 124.00 13:01:20 00318566391TRLO1 XLON 806 124.00 13:28:29 00318567055TRLO1 XLON 11964 125.00 13:31:02 00318567352TRLO1 XLON 6226 125.00 13:31:02 00318567351TRLO1 XLON 1582 125.00 13:33:04 00318567528TRLO1 XLON 3484 125.00 13:33:04 00318567529TRLO1 XLON 153 125.00 13:50:00 00318568429TRLO1 XLON 613 125.00 13:50:00 00318568428TRLO1 XLON 1532 125.00 13:50:00 00318568427TRLO1 XLON 765 125.00 13:50:00 00318568426TRLO1 XLON 778 125.00 14:50:06 00318573761TRLO1 XLON 779 125.00 14:50:06 00318573760TRLO1 XLON 779 125.00 14:50:06 00318573759TRLO1 XLON 1558 125.00 14:50:06 00318573758TRLO1 XLON 837 124.50 14:50:24 00318573767TRLO1 XLON 1383 125.00 15:04:28 00318574647TRLO1 XLON 571 125.00 15:05:44 00318574735TRLO1 XLON 1864 125.00 15:05:44 00318574734TRLO1 XLON 835 125.00 15:12:04 00318575090TRLO1 XLON 834 125.00 15:12:48 00318575151TRLO1 XLON 50000 125.50 15:32:11 00318576173TRLO1 XLON

