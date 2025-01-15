MLG Capital Announces Next Generation Leadership Structure Capping Year of Significant Fundraising and Acquisition Milestones

FOX APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND PRINCIPAL, PRICE NAMED CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL - WALLEN REMAINS CEO AND PRINCIPAL

FIRM OFFICIALLY CLOSES ITS LARGEST REAL ESTATE FUND TO DATE WITH ±$384M* RAISED FOR MLG PRIVATE FUND VI

Announcements culminate a year that saw MLG surpass $1.5B* in Legacy Fund assets, open its fourth U.S. office and grow its historic ownership footprint to more than $7.3B in total market value*

MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private real estate investments - today announced plans for the next generation of the firm's business and leadership. MLG has named Billy Fox as President and Principal and Dan Price as Chief Investment Officer and Principal. Tim Wallen will remain in his position of Principal and CEO and will continue to be involved in both the day-to-day operations and long-term strategy the firm, while also providing coaching for this next generation of MLG leaders.

In addition to these advancements, MLG's Rick Reuter, Ryan Mueller and Mike Jagodinski were also elevated to Principal. All five recently named Principals will bring the firm's total number of Principals to 10.

"For nearly four decades, MLG has thrived because of our ability to be forward-thinking and strategic. While many CRE companies come and go, MLG has stood the test of time because of our ongoing commitment to planning for the future of both our business and our team members," said Tim Wallen, Principal and CEO at MLG Capital. "MLG is built to last for generations as it's structured to have talented people come into ownership, spend their career at MLG, retire and pass the opportunity to the next generation. As we plan for that next generation, we are thrilled to congratulate Billy and Dan on their new roles and excited to have Rick, Ryan and Mike as key members of our Principal team. Their deep commitment and dedication have helped MLG thrive, and we know their vision will continue to drive the firm forward."

Fox has been with MLG Capital for 10 years and currently leads the firm's Legacy Fund. As President, he will provide leadership to MLG, including team building, investment strategy, overall client experience and will continue on the Investment Committee.

Price, who has been in the industry for 16 years, including four with MLG, currently leads the firm's Midwest acquisition team and will continue on the Investment Committee. As CIO, he will bring his experience, industry relationships and market knowledge to build diversified real estate funds for MLG.

As Principal, Reuter will continue his responsibility in new strategy structuring, leading the tax department and administering MLG Fund product offerings. He will continue as Controller and SVP of Fund Accounting.

In his added role as Principal, Mueller will continue to lead the firm's direct acquisitions strategy in the Sunbelt, oversee the Asset Management team and serve as a key member of the Investment Committee. He is based in Dallas and will continue to lead the firm's Dallas office.

Jagodinski, as MLG's CFO and now also Principal, will continue to play a key role in arranging debt for MLG's investments, delivering high-quality and timely financials and managing the firm's operations.

MLG also announced that MLG Private Fund VI officially closed on December 31, 2024, with ±$384M* in equity raised. The Fund, which continues the firm's focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification for investors, was MLG's largest fundraise to date.

"The outlook for private equity real estate investing remains positive, and we are excited to continue to find and execute on the smartest real estate deals across the country for Fund VI investors and beyond," said Dan Price, Principal and Chief Investment Officer. "We take great pride in the continued interest and trust from our investors, and our team will continue to work diligently to identify strategic opportunities that generate strong returns."

The completion of fundraising for Fund VI coincides with another successful year during which the firm accomplished several milestones. Its unique Legacy Fund solution, which targets to provide owners of appreciated real estate assets a passive, tax-deferred and diversified exit strategy by allowing them to contribute their real estate in exchange for units of the fund, surpassed $1.5 billion* in assets as of 12/31/2024.

Overall in 2024, MLG Capital acquired more than ±$693M in acquisitions encompassing 14 transactions across 11 states. These acquisitions included over 3,300 new multifamily apartment units and over 385K total square feet of commercial property. These figures are comprised of MLG's series of Private Funds, the Legacy Fund and Managed Accounts as of 12/31/2024.

In May, the firm also opened its fourth location in Denver, which created a local presence as MLG expands its asset and investor base in the Mountain West region.

"These milestones are a testament to our team's commitment to strategic, sustainable growth," said Billy Fox, Principal and President. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on building on this momentum, exploring new opportunities, and further strengthening our position as a leader in private equity real estate investment."

MLG's successes also led to national and regional recognition in 2024. The firm was recognized, for the fourth consecutive year as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000. Individual employees also received honors, including Multifamily Influencer and Women of Influence by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, Rising Star by Multi-Housing News and 40 Under 40 by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/ SIPC . Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 9/30/2024. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2024. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

*PFVI figures as of 1/14/2025 with final reporting nearly complete.

*As of 12/31/2024, the fair market value of assets owned (directly or indirectly) by MLG Legacy Fund LLC in accordance with the Valuation Policy outlined in the Limited Liability Company Agreement of MLG Legacy Fund LLC (as it may be amended from time to time). Total Property Value is adjusted for MLG Legacy Fund LLC's proportionate ownership in each asset.

*As of 12/31/2024, for determination of Market Value, sold properties are valued at actual sales price. Active and pending investments are based on MLG's estimate of current value. Recent acquisitions are generally valued at the acquisition price.

For more information, contact:

Katie Whitlock

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

kwhitlock@laughlin.com

414-305-5927

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com