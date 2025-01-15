Instawork Transforms Permanent Placement for Hourly Workers With Artificial Intelligence

Flexible work platform announces new product to match businesses with skilled, vetted workers seeking permanent employment

Instawork , the leading platform for connecting businesses with hourly workers, announces today the launch of its latest product, Hiring. Instawork now supports businesses in finding reliable, vetted workers for permanent, long-term temporary, or short-term temporary roles and takes another step towards becoming the essential staffing engine for businesses employing hourly workers.

This offering comes at a critical time when there are currently over 496 million job postings in the U.S. but over half of recruiting professionals said job boards are increasingly less effective in finding skilled employees. Instawork's global labor network has over 7 million vetted hourly workers with rich profiles based on verified work and performance, including ratings, reviews, certifications, and skills assessments. This has allowed the AI-powered platform to facilitate over 600 million matches, allowing businesses to hire permanent workers with confidence.

The demand for a comprehensive hiring solution has become increasingly apparent as 70% of businesses find it difficult to connect with qualified candidates and nearly a third indicate they don't trust information on candidate resumes. Coupled with employee turnover rates over 50% in hospitality and warehousing, and growing hiring costs, businesses are seeking more efficient methods to connect with suitable candidates. Instawork's new offering builds on its AI investments following a $60M Series D fundraise to better match workers with businesses by verifying qualifications and assessing abilities.

"The way businesses currently solve their permanent hiring needs around the hourly workforce has been ripe for disruption. The process is lengthy, inefficient, and doesn't guarantee you connect with the right talent," said Vaibhav Pandey, Instawork's Senior Director of Product. "Instawork's rich and unique data across 7 million vetted workers has always been at the forefront of how we effectively connect businesses with skilled professionals. Our ability to combine that with AI-driven matching technology allows us to offer businesses a better, more comprehensive solution for their permanent hiring needs."

In a recent survey, 74% of businesses indicate they would choose Instawork over current job boards for their permanent hiring needs, allowing businesses to hire reliable vetted workers across their entire range of needs, whether for permanent, long-term temporary, or short-term roles.

"We were able to find workers who exceeded our expectations in both skill and cultural fit through Instawork," said a hiring manager with Doordash. "The platform's ability to match us with exceptional professionals who are ready to make an impact from day one was exactly what we needed."

Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 in 2022 and featured on Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was named a 2025 Best Place to Work by Builtin and was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than seven million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

