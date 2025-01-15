Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Public Notice: Arbitration Award in Favor of Crestcom International LLC

Finanznachrichten News

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Crestcom International LLC, a global leader in management training, is pleased to announce a favorable arbitration award in its action against Hisham A. "Sean" Dabbagh and Al-ADL International Training Company, LLC (ADL) in Saudi Arabia. The arbitration was initiated due to violations of a prior Final Arbitration Award by Consent.

Specifically, Mr. Dabbagh and ADL used Crestcom's proprietary materials, trademarks, and email addresses without Crestcom's knowledge or approval, in violation of the permanent injunctions in place. Crestcom was awarded $259,721.97 USD in damages, including its attorney's fees and costs to pursue its claims.

Mr. Dabbagh and ADL are jointly and severally liable for their actions. Crestcom intends to pursue collection in Saudi Arabia if Mr. Dabbagh chooses not to honor the arbitration award. Crestcom will issue a follow-up notice if it becomes necessary to institute a collection action to enforce the award in Saudi Arabia.

The decision reinforces Crestcom's unwavering commitment to protecting its intellectual property from any misuse or infringement.

Crestcom remains steadfast in upholding the integrity of its business and will continue to pursue legal action against any parties that violate its rights or breach their agreements in order to safeguard its franchise system, its franchisees, and their investments.

If you or your company are aware of any further violations or if you believe that you or your company are currently participating in unlawfully copied Crestcom or Bullet Proof ® Manager programs by Mr. Dabbagh, Al-ADL International Training Company, or any third party, please notify us using the contact information provided below.

For more information, please contact Crestcom International LLC at Operations@Crestcom.com.

About Crestcom:

Crestcom International, LLC is a leadership development organization that has trained leaders from over 30,000 organizations. Crestcom's award-winning, accredited leadership training programs feature subject matter experts, interactive exercises, and live facilitation of shared learning experiences. Crestcom L.E.A.D.R. for Life encourages continuous improvement in key leadership competencies that drive organizational results. For more information about Crestcom's development programs or owning a franchise, please visit crestcom.com.

Contact Information

Cara Rufo
Director of Marketing
cara.rufo@crestcom.com
(303) 267-8200

.

SOURCE: Crestcom International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.