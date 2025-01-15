Public Notice: Arbitration Award in Favor of Crestcom International LLC

Crestcom International LLC, a global leader in management training, is pleased to announce a favorable arbitration award in its action against Hisham A. "Sean" Dabbagh and Al-ADL International Training Company, LLC (ADL) in Saudi Arabia. The arbitration was initiated due to violations of a prior Final Arbitration Award by Consent.

Specifically, Mr. Dabbagh and ADL used Crestcom's proprietary materials, trademarks, and email addresses without Crestcom's knowledge or approval, in violation of the permanent injunctions in place. Crestcom was awarded $259,721.97 USD in damages, including its attorney's fees and costs to pursue its claims.

Mr. Dabbagh and ADL are jointly and severally liable for their actions. Crestcom intends to pursue collection in Saudi Arabia if Mr. Dabbagh chooses not to honor the arbitration award. Crestcom will issue a follow-up notice if it becomes necessary to institute a collection action to enforce the award in Saudi Arabia.

The decision reinforces Crestcom's unwavering commitment to protecting its intellectual property from any misuse or infringement.

Crestcom remains steadfast in upholding the integrity of its business and will continue to pursue legal action against any parties that violate its rights or breach their agreements in order to safeguard its franchise system, its franchisees, and their investments.

If you or your company are aware of any further violations or if you believe that you or your company are currently participating in unlawfully copied Crestcom or Bullet Proof ® Manager programs by Mr. Dabbagh, Al-ADL International Training Company, or any third party, please notify us using the contact information provided below.

For more information, please contact Crestcom International LLC at Operations@Crestcom.com.

About Crestcom:

Crestcom International, LLC is a leadership development organization that has trained leaders from over 30,000 organizations. Crestcom's award-winning, accredited leadership training programs feature subject matter experts, interactive exercises, and live facilitation of shared learning experiences. Crestcom L.E.A.D.R. for Life encourages continuous improvement in key leadership competencies that drive organizational results. For more information about Crestcom's development programs or owning a franchise, please visit crestcom.com.

SOURCE: Crestcom International

View the original press release on accesswire.com