Upscale Lodging Opens at Bootleggers Lodge in the Northwoods

Acclaimed Restaurant Now Offers Elegant Accommodations

Nestled in the heart of Wisconsin's pristine Northwoods, Bootleggers Lodge, a premier restaurant, now also offers upscale lodging, redefining the region's reputation as a top travel destination. Combining vintage elegance with modern amenities, the boutique establishment offers a one-of-a-kind experience for sophisticated travelers, food enthusiasts, and those seeking a luxurious escape.

Open for reservations now, Bootleggers Lodge accommodations, located on the second floor of the lodge, include five guest rooms and a three-bedroom apartment suite, all newly built and each uniquely appointed. Bootleggers lodge is surrounded by outdoor recreation opportunities and is ideal for a weekend getaway or a full buyout for weddings, family reunions, or special events.

"We're offering an unparalleled experience for every guest who visits northern Wisconsin," said Brenda Holloway, General Manager. "We've meticulously designed this space to serve as both a sophisticated retreat and a gateway to the natural beauty of the outdoors. Complementing the high-end lodging is our gourmet dining experience, which together make this a top Midwest destination."

Where Nature Meets Comfort

Surrounded by majestic pines, with a prime location on the shores of Lake Nokomis, Bootleggers Lodge offers a refined Northwoods experience. Whether guests are looking for an intimate getaway, vacation in a spacious lakeside apartment, or the exclusive use of the Lodge for up to twenty overnight guests, the accommodations are tailored to meet to every need.

A Culinary Destination

At the heart of Bootleggers Lodge is the restaurant, where the menu celebrates the best of Wisconsin's seasonal ingredients. From premium steaks and fresh produce to inventive twists on classic local dishes, every meal offers an elevated take on American fare. Guests can enhance their dining experience with a wine list worthy of Wine Spectator, a premium selection of craft beers, or signature cocktails, creating a culinary journey that stands among the finest in the region.

A One-of-a-Kind Event Venue

In addition to hosting travelers, Bootleggers Lodge is the perfect location for extraordinary weddings and events. The vintage character, rustic barnwood flooring and exposed beams, stunning chandeliers, and historic details throughout the restaurant and Lodge come together to create a truly spectacular setting. The G5 Baby Bootlegger, a classic Chris-Craft wood boat often dons the beach for a perfect photo op, alongside boaters who pull up to enjoy the beach, bar or restaurant. For your event, Bootleggers can accommodate everything from a large wedding celebration, to private dining or private suite-style set up for a small party to watch a big game, hold a board meeting or an intimate dinner. With a unique layout able to accommodate groups large and small, it serves as a beautiful venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and special events, and a remarkable spot to celebrate milestones.

Year-Round Activities

No matter the season, the Northwoods surrounding Bootleggers Lodge has something for everyone. Guests can enjoy:

Winter Adventures : Snowmobiling on hundreds of maintained trails, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing.

Summer Escapes : Boating, waterskiing, kayaking, hiking, and fishing on the lakes.

Fall Colors : Scenic drives and all-terrain trails with epic views of the vibrant foliage.

Spring Renewal: Birdwatching and thrilling all-terrain adventures.

Curate Your Own Experience

Bootleggers Lodge will help guests create their own bespoke experience. Call on us to add extraordinary moments to your stay through our extensive vendor contact list. From dazzling fireworks that paint the night sky to exhilarating snowmobiling adventures, mesmerizing live music and other entertainment, guided fishing trips, lectures, elegant outdoor dining and so much more-we curate experiences that wow your guests with unforgettable memories. Whatever your vision, Bootleggers Lodge is devoted to bringing it to life.

Plan Your Visit

Conveniently located just 2.5 hours from Madison and 5 hours from Chicago, Bootleggers Lodge is easily accessible for weekend getaways or extended vacations. Bookings can be made now, with a two-night minimum stay, at www.bootleggers-lodge.com/lodging. To learn more about our accommodations, dining, and activities, visit our website at www.bootleggers-lodge.com or call 715-453-7971.

About Bootleggers Lodge

Originally established in the 1920s as Phil's Resort and rumored to be a respite for Chicago's infamous bootleggers, the location later operated for several decades as Bootleggers Supper Club before undergoing thoughtful renovation in 2021 and 2024, continuing its tradition as a beloved destination for locals and travelers alike. Today, Bootleggers Lodge serves to celebrate the good life, and all who pursue it. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a passion for crafting unforgettable experiences, Bootleggers Lodge embodies world-class hospitality and welcomes you to the timeless charm of northern Wisconsin.

