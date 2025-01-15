London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Legacy Media Hub, renowned for its exclusive insights and expert guidance from world-renowned leaders, in partnership with Steven J. Manning proudly announces the launch of MONDAY INFLUENCER®. This substantial addition to their global advisory services, expert talk creation and broadcasting services, offers a stream of thought- provoking content and tailored advice designed to empower people to excel in both business and life.





MONDAY INFLUENCER® with Nathaniel Schooler

People can join a global network of exceptional individuals and gain access to MONDAY INFLUENCER®, including access to live events and many other actionable benefits to accelerate paths to success and achievement. The MONDAY INFLUENCER® provides multiple essential strategies each week to boost success in business, career and life.

Subscribers will benefit from expert counsel provided by world-renowned authorities, thought-leaders and subject matter experts. The INFLUENCER features contributions from those experts, alongside co-producers, editors and writers Steven J. Manning and Nathaniel Schooler.

"So much of the depth of knowledge, experience and indeed, intelligence that goes into the MONDAY INFLUENCER® stems from my belief that without such inquisition in most things, one concludes that THE EARTH IS FLAT." - Steven J. Manning

In addition, subscribers will have access to the most downloaded expert talks from Legacy Media Hub's library of over 350 internationally acclaimed e-talks and interviews. They are also invited to participate by suggesting topics for expert talks, with the opportunity to be credited and possibly invited on the broadcast.

"MONDAY INFLUENCER ® is a transformative tool for anyone looking to accelerate their path to success. Subscribers are in great company, gaining insights from the best minds in business, academia, entertainment and sports, including Business Expert Steven J. Manning whom I have the great pleasure of working with every day," said Nathaniel Schooler, Founder of Legacy Media Hub.

Legacy Media Hub is committed to making a difference. Twenty percent of all subscription revenue is donated via their EVERY DOLLAR SAVES A CHILD ® initiative. This effort helps alleviate the suffering of the 149 million children who go to bed hungry every night, with 8,500 children dying daily from malnutrition.

For more information about the MONDAY INFLUENCER®, please visit Legacy Media Hub.





Steven J. Manning

About Legacy Media Hub

Legacy Media Hub, home of the MONDAY INFLUENCER®, provides exclusive insights and expert guidance from world-renowned leaders in business, technology, and more. The Key Opinion Leaders are available for same day opinions on a vast range of business, technology and societal topics.

