Park Crossing Dentistry Earns 2024 Neighborhood Fave Recognition on Nextdoor

Park Crossing Dentistry, a trusted dental care provider serving the residents of greater Charlotte since 1984, has been chosen as the "2024 Neighborhood Fave" on Nextdoor in the "Best Medical Professional" category. This is the fourth time Park Crossing Dentistry on Nextdoor has earned recognition, having previously been honored in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Patients Choose Park Crossing Dentistry as the Neighborhood Fave

For the 2024 awards, Nextdoor members were invited to vote for their favorite local businesses during a one-year lookback from September 2, 2023, to September 1, 2024.

According to Nextdoor's internal data, an impressive 16 million Faves (votes) were cast overall. This makes the recognition especially valuable because it comes directly from the patients of Park Crossing Dentistry.

Jessica Neubauer, the Office Manager at the Charlotte-based dental office , said of the honor: "We are proud to have earned this recognition. Our team at Park Crossing Dentistry is honored and thankful for every patient that walks in the door."

A Dental Practice Patients Love and Value

Why do patients consistently choose Park Crossing Dentistry as a favorite in the neighborhood? The practice attributes this to the close, long-term relationships patients share with the staff. The office fosters an upbeat, welcoming atmosphere where patients feel comfortable and at ease-often accompanied by plenty of laughter.

Commitment to Exceptional Care

The team is committed to providing exceptional dental care while maintaining a low staff turnover rate. Most of the doctors and staff have been with the practice for over five years, with several serving for decades, fostering consistency and familiarity that patients value.

Happy Environment, Personalized Attention

The practice is distinguished by its long-term staff and loyal patient base. The atmosphere is laid-back and happy, reflecting the genuine care the team has for the patient experience and their oral health.

The doctors and staff are gentle, kind, and knowledgeable, prioritizing personalized care at all times. At Park Crossing Dentistry, every patient is treated as an individual with a name, a personality, and a story.

A Mission to Create Beautiful Smiles

The practice's mission is to provide patients with smiles they can proudly show. Using the latest dental technology, Park Crossing Dentistry delivers compassionate care to ensure that every patient has a positive experience and achieves the results they desire.

Four Decades of Patient Trust

Founded in 1984, Park Crossing Dentistry has over 40 years of experience serving as a family-friendly dental clinic . Conveniently located in Charlotte, NC, the practice caters to patients from surrounding communities, including Matthews, Pineville, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Indian Land, Lancaster, and other nearby areas.

Park Crossing Dentistry understands the vital connection between oral health and overall well-being. The practice is dedicated to redefining the dental experience for its patients. Whether it's general dentistry, pediatric care, or more advanced treatments, the skilled team of Charlotte dentists is committed to delivering the highest quality of care. To schedule an appointment, patients can call 980-217-8517.

