15.01.2025 21:18 Uhr
AiEnglishGPT: Breakthrough Artificial Intelligence to be introduced at Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, NJ.

Finanznachrichten News

AiEnglishGPT has created the ultimate "Super Teacher" teaching multiple topics in real time, to any user, in any language.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / AiEnglishGPT is a one-of-a-kind education artificial intelligence which offers human-like A.I. teachers having natural conversation in real time, in any country, and in any of 63 languages.

The Ai will teach popular topics such as Upskill Training, Job Skill Training, Test Prep, Languages, Reading, Computer Sciences, Ai Engineering and Intervention Instruction other topics in high demand internationally.

Actual examples of the Super Teachers

In the background, the A.I. "brain" is capturing and analyzing learning data from millions of users. This fuels the A.I.'s ability to further create never-seen-before individualized content for each individual learner.

AiEnglishGPT's CEO, Mark Emerson said, "People can now work and learn independently, as preferred by many. AiEnglishGPT understands this market shift and our company has positioned itself to capitalize on this modern-day change within education".

Emerson continued, "The proprietary A.I. has hundreds of independent engines creating interactive, multi-lingual instruction sessions that will bring a more effective, affordable and personalized instruction direct to learners' devices".

Contact Information:

Mark Emerson - President/CEO
Email: memerson@aienglishgpt.ai
Phone: +1 801.699.2928
https://aienglishgpt.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-emerson-38b923320/

For investment Information please contact:

Gary Zwetchkenbaum
Plum Tree Consulting LLC
Email: gzplumtree@gmail.com
Mobile: +1 516.455.7662 https://plumtreeconsultingllc.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gary-zwetchkenbaum-442484a9/

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

  • Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus, Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

  • Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

  • Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

SOURCE: AiEnglishGPT



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
