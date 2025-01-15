KBRA is pleased to announce that Gordon Kerr will assume the role of European Macro Strategist, responsible for commenting broadly on market and economic developments and their impact on European and global credit markets.

Gordon is an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in research and trading at leading financial institutions. At KBRA, he is based in London and was previously the Head of European Research since 2021, during which time he published extensive research on numerous topics related to European capital markets. In his new role, reporting to KBRA's Chief Strategist Van Hesser, Gordon will provide a broader view of European credit markets through regular commentaries, as well as a new podcast called Credit Compass: Navigating European Credit Markets. He will also actively engage with investors and market participants on various aspects of European fixed income markets. Gordon's insights will help shine a light on the ever-changing landscape of European credit.

"Understanding European finance and its various credit dimensions is more important than ever in today's interconnected world," said Gordon. "Our goal is to demystify the markets and provide investors and market participants with the tools they need to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Gordon's recently launched Credit Compass podcast delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspectives on the forces shaping bond markets, leverage, and debt across the UK and continental Europe. Credit Compass is available on major podcast platforms-find the first episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube Music. New episodes will be released regularly, covering the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in credit, fixed income, and global finance.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1007612

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115824286/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com