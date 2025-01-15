Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Total Buyback Ticker/s: PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS) Date of Purchase: 15 January 2025 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 40,991 Shares Average Price Paid Per Share: 51.94 USD Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 15 January 2025 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 33,118 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 4,278 pence 52.37 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 4,174 pence 51.10 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 4,241 pence 51.92 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 15 January 2025 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 1,780 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 52.45 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 51.65 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 52.13 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 15 January 2025 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 6,093 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 52.60 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 51.00 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 52.01 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 72.08 USD 59.06 GBP which was calculated as of 14 January 2025. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 182,563,007 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 28,393,743 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

PSH also announces that it has published to its website, in accordance with the EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, details of transactions in its own shares for the past week. Information is available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/corporate/share-buyback-details/.

